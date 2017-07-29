Dose: We're Going Streaking

A pair of teams in the American League Central extended massive winning streaks on Friday.

The Royals utilized a brilliant pitching performance from Jason Vargas who surrendered just one run on five hits over his six innings of work to beat the Red Sox and extend their winning streak to nine games. The victory was the 13th of the season for the veteran southpaw who is now tied with Chris Sale for the league-lead in wins.

Mike Moustakas carried the weight on offense, clubbing a three-run homer off of Rick Porcello in the fourth inning. The long ball was the 30th on the season for the hard-hitting third baseman who became the fastest player in club history to reach the 30-homer mark.

Rather than dealing away most of their impending free agents prior to the trade deadline, it looks like the Royals have no choice but to keep the gang together for one final run at the World Series. That means Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Kelvin Herrera, Eric Hosmer and other popular trade commodities are likely to remain in Kansas City for the remainder of the season.

With the victory, the Royals improve to 54-47 on the season. That puts them in sole possession of the American League Wild Card should the season end today. It also keeps pace with the division-leading Indians who extended their own winning streak to eight games on Friday with a victory over the White Sox.

Jose Ramirez did most of the heavy lifting for the Tribe in that victory, going 4-for-5 with a homer, four runs scored and three RBI. The homer was his 18th of the season.

Danny Salazar delivered his second straight outstanding start since returning from the disabled list, punching out eight over six-plus innings of two-run ball in the victory.

In getting hot at the right time, the Indians have been able to withstand this charge from the Royals and maintain their lead in the American League Central.

They don't appear to be content just sitting idle at the trade deadline however. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported on Friday that the Indians have expressed interest in Cardinals' outfielders Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham. Either hitter would represent a nice upgrade to the Tribe's outfield that has struggled to find consistency since Lonnie Chisenhall went on the disabled list.

The Indians and Royals still have 10 games left to play against one another this season. That means that the top spot in the division is likely to be decided in a head-to-head battle between these two squads. May the best team win.

Prior to Friday, it remained unclear if the Orioles were going to be buyers or sellers as the trade deadline approached. With a loss to the Rangers, the O’s sit 6 ½ games out of the Wild Card race in the American League. Selling off the farm to make major changes at this point in the season doesn’t seem prudent.

What does seem like a wise investment though, would be to part with a marginal prospect in order to pick up a veteran on an expiring contract. The O’s did exactly that on Friday, acquiring right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the Phillies to bolster a starting rotation that has been downright dreadful as a unit this season. Hellickson is an impending free agent after the season and the Phillies will pick up some of the $6 million that’s left on his contract this season.

He immediately jumps to the top of an Orioles’ rotation that owns an American League worst 5.90 ERA and 1.61 WHIP as a unit this season. Dylan Bundy (4.53) is the only O’s starter with a sub-5.00 ERA on the year.

In return for Hellickson, the Orioles sent outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and minor league left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Phillies. Kim, a part-time 29-year-old outfielder, was hitting just .232/.305/.288 with one homer and 10 RBI in 142 plate appearances this season.

Despite this move, the Orioles could still part with a bullpen piece or two prior to Monday’s deadline as the trade market for quality relief pitching looks very attractive. That means any or all of Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O’Day could still be on the move come August.

