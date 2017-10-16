Dose: Vegas Gamble Pays Off
The big news of the day was the Vegas Golden Knights placing Marc-Andre Fleury on the injured reserve list with a possible concussion, leaving the net on Sunday to Malcolm Subban.
The Golden Knights claimed Subban off waivers from Boston a week ago and lo and behold, the Bruins are Vegas’ opponent on Sunday.
So Subban will get a chance to make the Bruins look bad for getting rid of him.
Let’s see how that worked out!
VEGAS 3 BOSTON 1
Malcolm Subban stopped 21 of 22 shots and lost his shutout bid with only 30 seconds left in the game as the Vegas Golden Knights improved to 4-1 with a 3-1 win over Boston.
Subban got the start as mentioned earlier when the Golden Knights placed Fleury on injured reserve. They recalled Maxime Lagace from the minors to back up Subban.
It was a night of firsts in Las Vegas as Subban picked up his first career win as he lost both starts with Boston last season.
The Golden Knights dressed Alex Tuch and Vadim Shipachyov for the first time. For Shipachyov, it was his first NHL game and he scored the game winner. He was sent to the minors before the start of the season but never reported to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, giving some pundits the thought that he was headed back to the KHL.
But that was not to be as the Knights recalled Shipachyov and he showed everyone why he should be in the NHL.
For Tuch, it was also a night of firsts. He played eight games with Minnesota last season but failed to garner a point. On Sunday, he scored the opening goal of the game for his first of his NHL career while he set up Shipachyov for the winner.
David Pastrnak with his third of the season, broke the shutout bid of Subban. Oscar Lindberg with his second of the season, scored into the empty net to seal the win for Vegas.
Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in taking the loss.
You have to wonder if the Bruins are currently the worst team in the NHL as they lost twice to the Colorado Avalanche, by far the worst team in the NHL last season and now to the expansionist Golden Knights. When they looked at the schedule, I’m sure they were counting on three wins, not zero out of six points.
The strange thing is that they beat Nashville in their opener and then knocked off Arizona this week. Throw the Coyotes into the above mentioned scenario and you would think seven or eight points in the four games, instead of just two.
BUFFALO 3 ANAHEIM 1
Chad Johnson got his second start of the season and it sure worked out better than his first one as he turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 Buffalo win over the Ducks.
In his previous start on Monday, Johnson gave up six goals on 22 shots as he played only two periods before being pulled. With Robin Lehner off to a less than stellar start, Johnson could grab a few more starts with games like this.
Justin Bailey, who was recalled earlier in the day from the AHL, opened the scoring with his first of the season. Bailey was drafted in the second round in 2013 but had only a couple of goals and four points last season in 40 games.
Chris Wagner evened the score for Anaheim on a shorthanded effort. The Ducks had John Gibson in net. Gibson was no sure thing to play in this contest, as he suffered an upper body injury Friday against Colorado. He stopped 28 of 30 shots but it was not enough to knock off the Sabres.
Benoit Pouliot, who was invisible in his first five games of the season, picked up the winner with his first point of the season. Johan Larsson clinched it with an empty net goal with 24 ticks left on the clock to give him a two point night.
Sam Reinhart played 17:30 but still has yet to get a point this season. Evander Kane had six penalty minutes.
LOS ANGELES 3 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 2
Darcy Kuemper got his first start in the Kings cage and he came through with flying colors as the Los Angeles Kings upended the New York Islanders 3-2.
The former Wild goalie got the start as Los Angeles chose to give Jonathan Quick the night off. He made 23 saves for the win.
Anze Kopitar continued his hot start as he opened the scoring with his fourth of the season. Dustin Brown picked up an assist for his seventh point in five games. He also is off to a blazing start.
Josh Bailey tied it for the Islanders (it was a Bailey’s night with Justin scoring for Buffalo) but Jake Muzzin’s first of the season and a power play effort, gave the Kings the lead after two periods.
Oscar Fantenberg drew an assist on the power play goal and it was his second straight game with a helper. He can be useful in deeper leagues with five or six defensemen on each active roster.
Drew Doughty made it 3-1 in the third with his second point of the night. Kopitar drew an assist and now has eight points in five games as he looks to put last season’s mediocre season behind him.
But Casey Cizikas cut the lead in half with 5:37 remaining in the third period with his third goal of the season.
Jaroslav Halak got the starting gig for the Islanders Sunday after Thomas Greiss’ solid performance Saturday in the win against San Jose. Greiss stopped 40 of 41 Shark shots in the 3-1 win. He stopped 24 of 27 Los Angeles shots in taking the loss.