Dose: Vegas Gamble Pays Off

The Monday Dose looks at Vegas' winning gamble on Malcolm Subban and Chad Johnson leading the Sabres to victory

The big news of the day was the Vegas Golden Knights placing Marc-Andre Fleury on the injured reserve list with a possible concussion, leaving the net on Sunday to Malcolm Subban.

The Golden Knights claimed Subban off waivers from Boston a week ago and lo and behold, the Bruins are Vegas’ opponent on Sunday.

So Subban will get a chance to make the Bruins look bad for getting rid of him.

Let’s see how that worked out!

VEGAS 3 BOSTON 1

Malcolm Subban stopped 21 of 22 shots and lost his shutout bid with only 30 seconds left in the game as the Vegas Golden Knights improved to 4-1 with a 3-1 win over Boston.

Subban got the start as mentioned earlier when the Golden Knights placed Fleury on injured reserve. They recalled Maxime Lagace from the minors to back up Subban.

It was a night of firsts in Las Vegas as Subban picked up his first career win as he lost both starts with Boston last season.

The Golden Knights dressed Alex Tuch and Vadim Shipachyov for the first time. For Shipachyov, it was his first NHL game and he scored the game winner. He was sent to the minors before the start of the season but never reported to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, giving some pundits the thought that he was headed back to the KHL.

But that was not to be as the Knights recalled Shipachyov and he showed everyone why he should be in the NHL.