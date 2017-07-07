Dose: Turner Wins Big

“They wanted it more” is arguably the most tired sports cliché in existence, and that’s really saying something since we have so many of them. I believe in hard work and sacrifice as much as the next guy, but are championships really won and lost by wanting it more? It’s an impossible thing to quantify. Did the Warriors want it more than the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals? No—they were just better. We’re talking about professional athletes competing at the highest level—everybody works hard and everybody wants it.

But in the case of Justin Turner and his bid for the NL’s final All-Star spot, wanting it more actually made a difference. After being roundly criticized by Kenley Jansen for their weak showing in NL All-Star voting (none of the Dodgers were voted in as starters), L.A. fans went the extra mile in getting Turner over the hump. The fans turned out in droves, stuffing the ballot box with a record 20.8 million votes for Turner. One group of 15-20 fans went so far as to lock themselves in a room at Dodger Stadium and vote for 24 hours straight. And just like that, an All-Star was born.

The monsoon of support from Dodgers diehards, many of them sleep-deprived and over-caffeinated, helped seal Turner’s first career All-Star selection. But why were his credentials ever in doubt? The 32-year-old is hitting a preposterous .380 this year with more walks (30) than strikeouts (28). His OPS is higher than Bryce Harper’s and he’s been the best hitter on the best team in the National League. Turner’s resume is so chock full of accomplishments, it would be hard to fit them on one page.

Perennial MVP candidate Nolan Arenado starting at third base was always a foregone conclusion, but Turner was more deserving than many of the reserves who made it ahead of him including Josh Harrison and DJ LeMahieu. Harrison’s inclusion was likely the result of a technicality—every team is required to have one representative and apparently Harrison was the best Pittsburgh could muster this year (though closer Felipe Rivero would seem to be a better candidate). Clearly voters held Turner’s three-week hamstring injury against him and it’s possible he was also docked points for his lack of power (eight homers in 221 at-bats). But let’s be honest, Turner should have been an All-Star all along.

In the social media age, many fan-bases have taken the initiative to team up during the Final Vote. This year, the Dodgers formed an interleague alliance with the Royals by using the Twitter hashtags #VoteJT for Turner and #VoteMoose for Mike Moustakas. The unlikely pairing worked like gangbusters as Turner and Moose both cruised to runaway victories in their respective leagues.

This wasn’t Moustakas’ first rodeo. The 28-year-old was on the ballot in 2015 when he beat out Xander Bogaerts for the final spot on that year’s AL All-Star squad. Those two resumed their rivalry in 2017 with Bogaerts again finishing runner-up to Moustakas. Even if Bogaerts had been victorious, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t have played in the All-Star Game anyway after taking a pitch off his hand Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Moustakas has never had a year like the one he’s having. He’s tied with George Springer for second in the majors with 25 homers and is on pace to reach the century mark in RBI for the first time in his career. Moustakas has already shattered his career-high in homers and is closing in on Steve Balboni’s team record of 36 set in 1985, the year Kansas City won its first World Series.

It looked like Moustakas would be a trade candidate when Kansas City got off to a poor start this year. But now that they’ve won 22 of their last 32 while pulling within one game of the first-place Indians in the AL Central, the Royals may actually be buyers at the trade deadline. Specifically, the Royals are looking to bolster their rotation, which has struggled outside of Jason Vargas and Danny Duffy. The Royals could conceivably make a playoff push—they’re still just two years removed from winning the World Series and the core of that team is mostly intact. But with so many players headed for free agency—Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer will all hit the market this winter—is going all in this year really worth it for the small-market Royals? That’s a decision they’ll have to make by July 31.

