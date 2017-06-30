Dose: Turner Trouble

The Cubs have had a rough year. The Nationals have had a rough month (especially their bullpen). Misery loves company, right?

I just wished they had kept my fantasy team out of it.

If you want a shoulder to cry on, I’m here for you, fellow Trea Turner owners. We’re in this together now. Washington’s stud shortstop was having a pretty typical game Thursday against the Cubs. He singled, made a handful of smooth plays at shortstop and was wreaking his usual havoc on the base paths with two steals. But things got dicey in the seventh inning when Turner took a pitch off his right wrist. Trooper that he is, Turner shook it off and took his base. Turner lasted another inning before being replaced by Stephen Drew to begin the ninth. Last year’s runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting headed for X-rays and was soon given the worst news possible: he was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist.

The masochistic path traveled by fantasy baseball owners each year has always been death by a thousand cuts. But even for owners who are well-versed in the art of disappointment, the loss of Turner stings more than most. While Turner’s batting average has dropped off considerably since last year (not that anyone expected him to hit .342 again), the 23-year-old has still been plenty valuable, especially in the steals department. Turner’s 35 thefts lead the majors. He’s been particularly aggressive as of late, nabbing a whopping seven steals over his last three contests including four in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Cubs.

If Billy Hamilton had power and could hit, he’d be Trea Turner. Turner has also been a nice cheat code for fantasy owners due to his versatility. Though Turner has been limited to playing shortstop this year, his time spent at second base and center field a year ago has given him eligibility at three different fantasy positions.

So how long will tortured Turner owners be without their star pupil, the base-stealing chameleon who died for all of our fantasy sins? While the Nats have been reluctant to give a firm timetable, mostly because they don’t know yet, it’s worth noting that Braves star Freddie Freeman suffered a similar injury earlier this year. Freeman is tentatively expected to return next Wednesday following a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett. If he returns on that date, Freeman will have missed 49 days, or exactly seven weeks. 49 days from today would be August 16.

Turner should be back for the stretch run, but that’s not going to be of much solace to fantasy owners who need him right now. It doesn’t help the Nats much either. Washington still boasts plenty of offensive weaponry with perennial MVP candidate Bryce Harper as well as likely All-Stars Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon. But leadoff hitters, especially ones who run like gazelles, don’t grow on trees. Neither do shortstops. The Nats will likely turn to some combination of Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo at shortstop with Turner out of commission. Those two have combined for an underwhelming .245 average with two homers and 20 RBI this year. Adrian Sanchez, a .257 hitter in the minors this season, will also be sprinkled in. He was pulled from Thursday night’s game at Triple-A Syracuse, a sure sign that he’s headed to the big leagues to replace Turner.

The Nationals are a unique team in that they’re a near-juggernaut, but the whole league knows their self-destruct code. It’s truly bizarre for a team as talented as the Nats to have such a glaring weakness, but Washington’s bullpen has been an eyesore all season. It took weeks for the Nats to settle on Koda Glover as their closer but that lasted only until he hurt his back in the shower, resuming Washington’s vicious cycle of ninth-inning misery.

Matt Albers and Enny Romero have been operating as co-closers since Glover’s injury but neither was available Thursday after pitching in three straight games. Staked to a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Nats called on Blake Treinen to record the final three outs. Washington has cycled through countless arms since then, but if you recall, Treinen actually served as the Nationals’ Opening Day closer. After watching him pitch Thursday, it makes sense why Treinen lasted such a short time in that role.

