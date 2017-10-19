Dose: Schwartz Deli-vers
It was a sad day in Canada and the music world when it was announced that Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip passed away Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer.
Downie and the Hip had many great songs but my favorite was the one he wrote and sang about Bill Barilko, the Maple Leaf who scored the Cup winning goal in 1951 and then died in a plane accident that August.
Our condolences to the family.
In hockey news, the Bruins had some bad news on Wednesday as Tuukka Rask was forced to leave practice early after colliding with Anders Bjork in front of the net. Boston also found out that Ryan Spooner sustained a right adductor groin tear and will be out for four-six weeks.
TORONTO 6 DETROIT 3
Curtis McElhinney got his first start in net for Toronto this season and made the most of it as he stopped 30 of 33 shots for the win as the Maple Leafs doubled up on the Detroit Red Wings 6-3.
Toronto did not get a lot of shots on goal in the first but they made the most of it. Nazem Kadri got things started when he fired a bullet to the top corner to make it 1-0 as the Maple Leafs caught the Red Wings on a horrible change. Ron Hainsey smartly made a long pass to Kadri who broke in alone on Howard.
The Leafs quickly made it 2-0 when Zach Hyman tipped in a shot from Morgan Rielly just 43 seconds after Kadri’s goal and the Red Wings were forced to play catch up. It was Toronto’s first two shots on goal.
Henrik Zetterberg cut the lead in half when Nick Jensen stole the puck in the neutral zone, passed it to the Detroit captain who went around the net and tucked it back in past McElhinney.
But then Toronto turned it on again. Auston Matthews scored an Auston Matthews goal, firing it quickly past Howard who was benched after the goal as he made only one save on the night.
But Petr Mrazek fared no better as Connor Brown shot the puck through a maze of players and past a screened Mrazek who never saw it until it was in the net. It was the Leafs fifth shot of the period and they led 4-1.
The Red Wings came out in the second period and got a couple of goals from Tomas Tatar (finally) and Jonathan Ericsson to cut the lead to a goal but Morgan Rielly on the power play restored the lead to two at the end of the second period.
William Nylander scored the only goal of the third as he scored into the empty net.
Nick Jensen had three assists for Detroit while Dylan Larkin had a pair.
Congratulations go out to Patrick Marleau who played in his 1,500th NHL regular season game. That’s seven with Toronto and 1,493 with the San Jose Sharks. He’s the 18th NHLer to do it and the amazing thing is that he has missed only 17 games in his career.
ST. LOUIS 5 CHICAGO 2
Jaden Schwartz had the hat trick while Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist to lead the Blues to a 5-2 win over Chicago.
Jake Allen made 22 saves in the Blues cage for the win as he boosted his record to 4-2. Corey Crawford made 28 saves on 32 shots in taking the loss.
The Blues controlled the play for the first two-plus periods as Schwartz had a couple of goals with Tarasenko getting his fifth of the season. Kyle Brodziak scored his first of the season in the third to make it 4-0.
But the Blackhawks were not done as they scored a couple of power play goals to make it interesting. Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman (he is someone to grab in most pools as he has nine points in seven games) scored.
But Schwartz’s third of the game into the empty net clinched the contest.
Tarasenko was a plus-four while Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook were each a minus-four.
Vladimir Sobotka had four minors in the third period including a double minor for high-sticking and a roughing minor for the rare six minutes in penalties on the same shift.
Alexander Steen made his return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing the start of the season with a broken hand. He was a plus-one with a couple of shots on goal in 18:06.
LOS ANGELES 5 MONTREAL 1
Adrian Kempe had the hat trick to lead the Los Angles Kings to a 5-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens.
Kempe also had an assist and linemate Mike Cammalleri had two goals and two assists as the Kings scored four times in the third to pull away.
Kempe had two goals and six points in 25 games last season, his first in the NHL but the former first round pick in the 2014 NHL draft, had a career game on Wednesday.
It was nice to see Cammalleri have a big game as well as he entered the game with a few zeroes in the first three games.
Jonathan Quick was strong in the Kings net as he made 36 saves with only Paul Byron’s first period goal beating him.
Al Montoya got his first start of the season and saw 42 shots directed his way. He was strong until the third period.
Trevor Lewis had a couple of assists.
Christian Folin, Kempe and Alec Martinez all were plus-four. Jeff Petry and Charles Hudon were minus-three for the Habs.
If you are looking for a defenseman, don’t overlook Oscar Fantenberg of the Kings. He picked up his third assist of the season (all on the power play) in his six games. The undrafted 26-year-old played last season for Sochi of the KHL and had three goals and 23 points in 44 games.