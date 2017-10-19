Dose: Schwartz Deli-vers

The Thursday Dose looks at hat tricks by Jaden Schwartz and Adrian Kempe as well as the high-flying Maple Leafs winning again

It was a sad day in Canada and the music world when it was announced that Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip passed away Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer.

Downie and the Hip had many great songs but my favorite was the one he wrote and sang about Bill Barilko, the Maple Leaf who scored the Cup winning goal in 1951 and then died in a plane accident that August.

Our condolences to the family.

In hockey news, the Bruins had some bad news on Wednesday as Tuukka Rask was forced to leave practice early after colliding with Anders Bjork in front of the net. Boston also found out that Ryan Spooner sustained a right adductor groin tear and will be out for four-six weeks.

TORONTO 6 DETROIT 3

Curtis McElhinney got his first start in net for Toronto this season and made the most of it as he stopped 30 of 33 shots for the win as the Maple Leafs doubled up on the Detroit Red Wings 6-3.

Toronto did not get a lot of shots on goal in the first but they made the most of it. Nazem Kadri got things started when he fired a bullet to the top corner to make it 1-0 as the Maple Leafs caught the Red Wings on a horrible change. Ron Hainsey smartly made a long pass to Kadri who broke in alone on Howard.

The Leafs quickly made it 2-0 when Zach Hyman tipped in a shot from Morgan Rielly just 43 seconds after Kadri’s goal and the Red Wings were forced to play catch up. It was Toronto’s first two shots on goal.