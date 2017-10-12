Dose: Schneider stones Leafs
It was great to see Jaromir Jagr back in an NHL uniform. After playing 1,711 games for seven NHL teams (Washington, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Florida) Jagr finally wore a uniform for a Canadian team.
NEW JERSEY 6 TORONTO 3
Well Toronto bandwagon jumpers, the Maple Leafs are not going to go 82-0. The New Jersey Devils got great goaltending from Cory Schneider and went to 3-0 this season with a 6-3 win over Toronto.
The Maple Leafs peppered Schneider with 50 shots and he turned aside 47 while Frederik Andersen lost his first of the season as he gave up six goals on 31 shots.
The Devils got a couple of goals from Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha. The speedy Devils need Zacha to be a force offensively and he was on Wednesday.
I was quite impressed with rookie Jesper Bratt. The sixth round pick in 2016 was not even a top 20 or 25 prospect for the Devils in anything I read before the start of training camp but he looks as good as gold as he now has six points in three games after an assist on Wednesday.
Brian Gibbons and Blake (Pickle Juice) Coleman also scored for New Jersey while James van Riemsdyk, Dominic Moore and Auston Matthews replied for the Maple Leafs.
Will Butcher had two assists and the rookie now has five helpers in three games. It looks like the 2017 Hobey Baker winner has a bright future in the NHL.
Stefan Noesen had 17 penalty minutes for the Devils.
PITTSBURGH 3 WASHINGTON 2
The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three power play goals and defeated their divisional rivals, the Washington Capitals 3-2.
If you took Kris Letang in your pool (and he is a high-risk, high-reward defenseman due to his proclivity to injury and some unfortunate health issues), he rewarded you tonight with a power play goal.
It was even a nicer night for Patric Hornqvist who played in his first game of the season after undergoing offseason hand surgery. He had a power play goal and an assist. He is worth picking up right now.
Conor Sheary had the final power play goal and it also turned out to be the winner.
Christian Djoos had a goal and an assist in his first career NHL game. Not a bad debut for the Washington blueliner but I’m sure he rather would have had the win.
Alex Ovechkin scored the final goal of the game, giving him eight goals in the Capitals first four games.
Matt Murray stopped 20 shots for the win while Braden Holtby made 33 saves but took the loss, giving up the three power play markers.
COLORADO 6 BOSTON 3
What in the world is going on with Nail Yakupov? The first pick overall in 2012 was not a hot commodity when the Blues released him after the 2016-17 season but the lowly Avalanche who had the worst record in the NHL last season took a chance and Yakupov has not disappointed.
Yakupov had a goal and an assist as the Avs defeated the Bruins 6-3. Sven Andrighetto had a pair of goals.
The two teams met on Monday in Boston and the Avalanche shutout the Bruins 4-0 so at least Boston improved by scoring some goals this time.
Beleaguered Matt Duchene also had a goal and a helper while Tyler Jost and Alexander Kerfoot (his first NHL goal) also found the back of the net. Brad Marchand and Tim Schaller were the only Bruins to beat Semyon Varlamov who is off to a great start with a 3-0 record. He made 20 saves.
Tuukka Rask got the start and took the loss for the Bruins as he allowed four goals on 26 shots before being pulled after two periods. Anton Khudobin replaced Rask for the third period and was perfect on nine shots. The Avs scored the last two into the empty net.
Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon each had a pair of assists.
ANAHEIM 3 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 2
John Gibson was sensational as he stopped 39 shots to lead the Ducks to a 3-2 win on home ice over the New York Islanders.
Andrew Cogliano had a goal and an assist to lead the Ducks while Rickard Rakell and Patrick Eaves, with his first, also scored for Anaheim.
Brock Nelson scored both for New York as Joshua Ho-Sang assisted on both goals.
Jaroslav Halak got the start in goal for the Islanders and allowed all three goals on 30 shots.
Ryan Getzlaf and Josh Manson had a pair of assists apiece.
CALGARY 4 LOS ANGELES 3 (Overtime)
Sean Monahan’s second goal of the season was the overtime winner as the Calgary Flames dumped the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for the Flames and Michael Frolik found the back of the net to open the scoring.
Dustin Brown had a pair of goals and an assist while linemate Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist.
Mike Smith was strong once again in the Calgary cage with 42 saves. It sure looks like the Flames finally have their number one netminder.
Jonathan Quick was saddled with the overtime loss, stopping 33 shots.
Johnny Gaudreau had a pair of assists including one on the Monahan winner.
Jaromir Jagr was a minus-one, playing 13:38 including 2:23 on the power play.