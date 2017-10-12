Dose: Schneider stones Leafs

The Thursday Dose looks at the Devils going to 3-0 as well as wins by the Capitals, Ducks, Flames and Avalanche

It was great to see Jaromir Jagr back in an NHL uniform. After playing 1,711 games for seven NHL teams (Washington, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Florida) Jagr finally wore a uniform for a Canadian team.

NEW JERSEY 6 TORONTO 3

Well Toronto bandwagon jumpers, the Maple Leafs are not going to go 82-0. The New Jersey Devils got great goaltending from Cory Schneider and went to 3-0 this season with a 6-3 win over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs peppered Schneider with 50 shots and he turned aside 47 while Frederik Andersen lost his first of the season as he gave up six goals on 31 shots.

The Devils got a couple of goals from Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha. The speedy Devils need Zacha to be a force offensively and he was on Wednesday.

I was quite impressed with rookie Jesper Bratt. The sixth round pick in 2016 was not even a top 20 or 25 prospect for the Devils in anything I read before the start of training camp but he looks as good as gold as he now has six points in three games after an assist on Wednesday.

Brian Gibbons and Blake (Pickle Juice) Coleman also scored for New Jersey while James van Riemsdyk, Dominic Moore and Auston Matthews replied for the Maple Leafs.

Will Butcher had two assists and the rookie now has five helpers in three games. It looks like the 2017 Hobey Baker winner has a bright future in the NHL.