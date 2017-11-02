Dose: A Night for Cor(e)ys
A busy night for a Wednesday but there were some happenings around the NHL during the day.
The NHL named Steven Stamkos as its first star for the month of October. The Lightning star leads the NHL with 24 points including 18 assists. Linemate Nikita Kucherov was second with Jaden Schwartz of the Blues, the third star.
Arizona’s Clayton Keller was named the rookie of the month and is obviously the leading candidate thus far for the Calder Trophy. Keller had a rookie-leading nine goals and 15 points in 13 games. Too bad the Coyotes are only 1-11-1 thus far.
CHICAGO 3 PHILADELPHIA 0
Corey Crawford turned aside all 35 shots as the Blackhawks shutout the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0.
It was Crawford’s first shutout in 363 days as he stymied the Flyers at every opportunity to push his record to 6-4 with a gaudy 1.91 GAA and a .941 save percentage. He had lost his two previous starts.
Artem Anisimov got things started in the second period with a power play goal and as it turned out, it was all Crawford would need. Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period while Alex DeBrincat scored his second of the season (and his career) into the empty net.
Brian Elliot was solid in the Flyers cage as he stopped 32-of-34 shots.
Brandon Saad led the way for the Blackhawks with seven shots on goal while Sean Couturier had six for Philadelphia. If there is any reason that Couturier is available in your pool, grab him now.
PITTSBURGH 3 EDMONTON 2
When the Edmonton Oilers play your hometown team, make sure you get a ticket and watch the brilliance of Connor McDavid.
Although the Oilers lost to the Pens 3-2 Wednesday, watching the magic of McDavid is something to behold.
His setup on the goal by Leon Draisaitl in the second was magical. Watch it here.
But back to the game, and it was Evgeni Malkin’s power play goal at the 12:2 mark of the third that gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead, and they held on to win.
Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for Pittsburgh while Edmonton got a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (his 100th goal in his NHL career) as well as Draisaitl.
Matt Murray was stellar in goal, stopping 35 shots to go to 8-2-1 this season. Cam Talbot made 27 saves in absorbing the loss.
Phil Kessel, Kris Letang and McDavid each had a pair of assists.
Tom Kuhnhackel had eight hits on the night. Hornqvist had seven shots on net.
Oscar Klefbom was held without a point yet again and has only two helpers in 11 games.
Jake Guentzel took three minors in the game.
NEW JERSEY 2 VANCOUVER 0
Cory Schneider was amazing stopping all 37 Vancouver shots but the story of the game was the return of Brian Boyle to the New Jersey lineup.
Boyle was diagnosed during training camp with chronic myeloid leukemia but he has soldiered on and tonight was his first appearance in a New Jersey jersey. He had one shot on goal and a couple of blocked shots in 15:19 minutes of action and it sure was nice to see him back on the ice.
Schneider was great in net as the Canucks through everything at him but the kitchen sink. Nothing got past the former Vancouver goalie who picked up his first shutout of the season. The Devils are a perfect 5-0 on the road and Schneider boosted his record to 6-1 with the win.
Jimmy Hayes opened the scoring just nine seconds past the halfway mark of the second period and that was all Schneider would need, although Drew Stafford potted an empty net goal with just 14.1 seconds left in the contest.
Taylor Hall assisted on both goals giving him 12 helpers and 15 points in 11 games. This is the scorer the Devils thought they were getting last season when he was dealt in the summer of 2016 for Adam Larsson.
Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves in taking the loss. The Devils blocked 21 shots to the Canucks nine.
TORONTO 3 ANAHEIM 1
It was Patrick Marleau night as he scored once and added an assist to lead the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win.
Marleau had the game winner and it was the 100th time in his NHL career that he has been credited with the winning goal.
Frederik Andersen played very well against his former Duck teammates as he stopped 28 to get back in the win column.
John Gibson made 26 saves but gave up three goals to Toronto although he certainly could not be blamed for the last one as he was trying to get off the ice for an extra attacker when a pass went awry. He tried to return to the net, diving to make the stop but Leo Komarov’s shot eluded him.
Connor Brown opened the scoring with Ondrej Kase scoring his fifth of the season to tie the game at 1 entering the second.
Ron Hainsey had two assists to give him nine in 13 games. Hainsey had three straight 30-plus point seasons from 2006-07 through 2008-09 including two seasons where he had 23 power play points apiece but he hasn’t hit the 20 point mark since. This could be the year.
Rickard Rakell was on the ice for all three Maple Leafs goals. Hainsey and Marleau were each a plus-three.
Auston Matthews had a shot on goal and has now gone all 94 games in his NHL career with at least one shot on goal.
SAN JOSE 4 NASHVILLE 1
Mikkel Boedker and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks knocked off the visiting Nashville Predators 4-1.
Joe Pavelski and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks who are now 7-5 this season while the Predators drop to 5-5-2.
Martin Jones stopped 19 shots for the win as Roman Josi was the only Predator to beat him.
Pekka Rinne also made 19 saves but allowed four goals to beat him.
Brent Burns failed to score again and he has not scored in any of the 12 games this season and has only scored twice in his last 35 games dating back to the end of February.
Cody McLeod had 12 penalty minutes as did Joe Thornton.