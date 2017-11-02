Dose: A Night for Cor(e)ys

The Thursday Dose looks at action in five games with a total of 19 goals including shutouts by Corey Crawford and Cory Schneider

A busy night for a Wednesday but there were some happenings around the NHL during the day.

The NHL named Steven Stamkos as its first star for the month of October. The Lightning star leads the NHL with 24 points including 18 assists. Linemate Nikita Kucherov was second with Jaden Schwartz of the Blues, the third star.

Arizona’s Clayton Keller was named the rookie of the month and is obviously the leading candidate thus far for the Calder Trophy. Keller had a rookie-leading nine goals and 15 points in 13 games. Too bad the Coyotes are only 1-11-1 thus far.

Listen to the Rotoworld Hockey Podcast every week both on Rotoworld and iTunes.

Editor's Note: Rotoworld’s Season Pass is now available for the low price of $19.99. You get plenty of extra articles including the minor league report, the junior report and much, much more. Buy it now!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

CHICAGO 3 PHILADELPHIA 0

Corey Crawford turned aside all 35 shots as the Blackhawks shutout the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0.

It was Crawford’s first shutout in 363 days as he stymied the Flyers at every opportunity to push his record to 6-4 with a gaudy 1.91 GAA and a .941 save percentage. He had lost his two previous starts.

Artem Anisimov got things started in the second period with a power play goal and as it turned out, it was all Crawford would need. Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period while Alex DeBrincat scored his second of the season (and his career) into the empty net.

Brian Elliot was solid in the Flyers cage as he stopped 32-of-34 shots.

Brandon Saad led the way for the Blackhawks with seven shots on goal while Sean Couturier had six for Philadelphia. If there is any reason that Couturier is available in your pool, grab him now.