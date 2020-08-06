Michael Porter Jr. Erupts again

Hello and welcome back to another daily dose! More good news trickled into Orlando Wednesday with the NBA reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 inside the bubble for the third straight week, so all signs point to a successful restart.

Today we'll cover Michael Porter Jr.'s big night, Ben Simmons' health and a lot more, and if you have any questions I'm always happy to answer if you drop me a note on Twitter here!

Michael Porter Jr. is the truth

After a disappointing bubble opener, Michael Porter Jr. has reminded everyone just how insanely talented he is. Even if we include his first dud, he’s averaging 26.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.7 blocks. That ranks him 10th in 9-category settings since the restart.

He’s shooting a blistering 58.7% from the field and 92.9% from the line, taking advantage of all the available touches in Denver with half their rotation missing. And as much fun as it’s been watching him launch pull-up triples and gliding to the rim with a ton of nifty finishes, I’m most excited to see that he can actually handle a big workload with 34.7 minutes per game after years of red flags with his back.

A few months ago MPJ wasn’t even selected to the Rising Stars game, but fast forward to the present and he’s suddenly the biggest surprise in Orlando not named T.J. Warren. The amount of upside this dude has is UNLIMITED (Russell Wilson voice) and he brings a new dynamic to Denver’s offense by giving Nikola Jokic a 6-10 athletic target to fire passes at. Those two guys have a +18.2 net rating in the last two games, and if they continue to click like this when they get their full squad back then they will be a terrifying team in the playoffs.

And while it’s still a bit early to talk about the 2020-21 fantasy season, you’d have to think that MPJ will be one of the most hyped names heading into drafts, especially with Paul Millsap coming off the books this offseason.

Ben Simmons tweaks knee

Philly fans were put into an all-too-familiar situation when Ben Simmons suffered a left knee injury in Wednesday's game vs. the Wizards and was unable to return. It was a non-contact tweak that occurred when Simmons pulled down a rebound and came down awkwardly on his left leg, but it wasn't long before positive reports poured into the bubble.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, an MRI on Simmons' left knee came back negative and he's "expected to be day-to-day." While this is obviously incredible news, the 76ers are in a bit of pickle on how to proceed. Do they sit Simmons for a few games to ensure that he has no chance to suffer a setback, or will there be a sense of urgency to get him active again to avoid a grueling first-round matchup with a Boston team that has had their number in the past?

As it stands, the 76ers are 2.0 games back of the 4th seed (Miami) and just one game behind the 5th seed (Indiana). My guess is that they sit him for at least the upcoming game against a shorthanded Magic team, but who knows after that.

For fantasy purposes, I'm preparing for some DNPs and that means it's probably time to load up on Joel Embiid and Shake Milton in DFS. Milton exploded onto the scene when Simmons went down with a back injury right before the pause, racking up 17.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 triples in 30.9 minutes with a 20.0 usage rate in eight starts. He's been hit or miss in Orlando so far, but I'd be confident throwing him into my lineups with so much ball-handling up for grabs -- Simmons is 4th in the NBA in touches per game (91.3).

As for Embiid, we don't need to overthink this one. Put him in your lineup no matter the cost. With Simmons off the floor, Embiid plays like Andre Drummond is guarding him with per-36 averages of 31.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 triples. All that time off has been great for him too and it's been great to see coach Brett Brown feeding him so many minutes early on.

Editor’s Note: Whether you want to win a 50/50 or take down a GPP, use our DFS Optimizer, customizable projections and more to create the smartest lineups. Subscribe to all four major sports for as low as $7.99/month!

Aaron Gordon goes down

Story continues