Dose: Making the Cut

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might have heard about some NFL news over the weekend. Though, considering it is Labor Day weekend, the difficult decisions every NFL team was faced with in order to trim their roster down to 53 players might not have been your top concern. Fortunately, we’re here to consolidate a three-day span of non-stop news to a few paragraphs. Happy Labor Day!

This year, the NFL made some changes to the way teams managed their roster through the preseason, eliminating the early cut down process, which formerly narrowed rosters from 90 to 75 players. Instead, each team was required to cut from 90 to 53 as of September 2nd. This means over 1,100 players getting the bad news. With such a high number, we should not be surprised that some relatively big names, from rookies who failed to impress to veterans who refused to take a pay cut could be given their walking papers. Information on nearly all of the 1,184 players waived or released over the weekend can be found on the Rotoworld Player News page, but here’s more on the news free agents you should know about as you prepare for Week One.

The Cardinals cut veteran RB Chris Johnson, formerly known as CJ2K. This means veteran Kerwynn Williams will serve as the backup to starter David Johnson. ... The 49ers parted ways with veteran QB Matt Barkley after rookie C.J. Beathard won the backup job behind Brian Hoyer…Even with an injury to WR Cameron Meredith left the Bears thin at the receiver spot, former Giant Victor Cruz couldn’t make the team. This could be the end of the road for the Salsa dancing wideout. ... The Niners like undrafted rookie Matt Breida as their top RB backup, meaning veteran Tim Hightower was expendable. ... Fifth-rounder Jeremy McNichols seemed to draw the ire of HC Dirk Koetter from day one, so we shouldn’t be surprised that the Bucs dumped him. After clearing waiver, McNichols was claimed by San Francisco and added to their practice squad. ... The Giants spent an early pick on TE Evan Engram, making it easy to say goodbye to veteran Will Tye, who will stay in the city after the TE needy Jets claimed him…RB Matt Jones showed promise as a rookie for the Redskins in 2015, but has disappointed since and was waived. The Colts claimed him and he could compete with rookie Marlon Mack and veteran Robert Turbin for backup (and possibly successor) duties to Frank Gore. ... The Seahawks suddenly have a lot of depth in their backfield, so they gave up on 2016 draft pick Alex Collins, who flirted with the Jets before signing on with the Ravens practice squad. He could see some playing time this season considering the state of the Baltimore backfield. ... Former University of Miami QB Brad Kaaya was once projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick. Instead, he fell to the sixth round and the Lions couldn’t sneak him through to their practice squad, as he was claimed by the Panthers, who cut Joe Webb…Veteran Jeremy Kerley led the 49ers in targets and receptions in 2016, but that means little now as he was cut, meaning rookie Trent Taylor won the slot job as an undrafted free agent. ... Speaking of UDFAs, many projected the Patriots to keep WR Austin Carr, but once he hit the streets, the Saints scooped him up…Former North Carolina RB Elijah Hood didn’t make the Raiders final roster, but was added to their practice squad. ... The Bears cut former starter Jeremy Langford, paving the way for rookie Tarik Cohen to play meaningful snaps behind starter Jordan Howard. ... In a surprise move, the Seahawks cut preseason standout Kasen Williams and in the domino effect that is cut down day, the Browns claimed him and then dumped 2016 draft pick WR Rashard Higgins…The Broncos reportedly tried to trade S T.J. Ward and when that didn’t work, they cut him. Ward was not out of work long though, signing a one-year, $5 million deal with Tampa Bay. ... A final surprise came Sunday when the Bills cut backup RB Jonathan Williams, who was slated to be the top backup to starter LeSean McCoy. This is a surprising move considering the Bills obvious turn towards rebuilding. It was so surprising in fact that many assumed there must be some off-field issue with Williams, but NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport insists this was simply a football decision. Another team is sure to quickly claim Williams, who could retain or even improve on his fantasy value for this season. ... The Browns, unable to trade former Texans QB Brock Osweiler, cut him and took the cap hit that came with the move. Surprisingly, Osweiler wasn’t on the streets for long, as he was signed by his original team, the Broncos, to backup Trevor Siemian. Osweiler will have five weeks to prove he is worth keeping before second-year man Paxton Lynch is expected to return from his shoulder injury…

