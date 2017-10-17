Dose: Lightning Strikes Again

The Tuesday Dose looks at the Lightning's win over Detroit as Nikita Kucherov extends his goal streak to six games

Some notes to start the night.

Erik Karlsson is expected to make his 2017-18 debut for the Senators on Tuesday as he returns from`a foot injury. He missed the first five games of the schedule.

Leon Draisaitl was placed on the injured reserve list with a concussion. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup at this time.

The three stars of the week were Nikolaj Ehlers, Auston Matthews and Nicklas Backstrom.

TAMPA BAY 3 DETROIT 2

Nikita Kucherov’s second goal of the game was the difference maker as the Tampa Bay Lightning knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Kucherov was the preseason dark horse to win either the Rocket Richard or Art Ross Trophy (or both) and he is off to quite a start with seven goals and 10 points in six games thus far.

Steven Stamkos set up both of Kucherov’s goals and has a goal and nine points. He has been a bit under the radar this season as most of the attention has been given to Kucherov but he looks to be back in form after missing the last 65 games last season due to a torn meniscus and subsequent surgery.

Tyler Johnson got things started in the opening stanza with a shorthanded goal. It was his third of the season. Kucherov made it 2-0 on the power play and it looked like the Lightning were on their way to victory.

But the Red Wings had plenty to say about that as Justin Abdelkader cut the lead in half as he scored on a penalty shot. Mike Green scored his first of the season to deadlock the game at 2. Green is off to an amazing start, reminiscent of 2008-09 and the following season when he posted back-to-back 70-plus point seasons and was the best offensive defenseman in the NHL.