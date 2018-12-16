Dose: The LeBron & Lonzo Show

Saturday’s seven-game slate provided plenty of highlights, including LeBron James and Lonzo Ball becoming the first pair of teammates to record triple-doubles in more than a decade, James Harden posted one of his own, and Russell Westbrook just missed joining the trip-dub festivities.



After recapping the important storylines from Saturday, we’ll wrap up the Dose by taking a quick look at a handful of players that are facing injury issues for Sunday’s games.



However, before we detail the standout individual performances from Saturday evening, let’s first discuss the fallout from the trade between the Suns and Wizards.

After the proposed three-team deal involving the Grizzlies fell apart Friday night due to a baffling misunderstanding over which Brooks (Dillon or MarShon) was included in the trade, Phoenix and Washington consummated the deal themselves on Saturday morning. Trevor Ariza is headed to the Wizards in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers.

Ariza was averaging just under ten points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.9 treys in 34.0 minutes for Phoenix. I’d expect him to post similar numbers in Washington. In fact, he’ll probably get a slight bump in fantasy value playing alongside John Wall, Brad Beal and Otto Porter. Ariza was shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor over 26 games with the Suns, but that should rise in D.C. He posted some of the most efficient shooting stats of his career when he played for the Wiz back in 2012 through 2014, when he camped out in the corner and knocked down 3-pointers off kick-out passes from Wall. Ariza shot a career-high 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 2013-14. In addition, he's now playing for a team committed to making a run at the postseason and will play him as many minutes as he can handle. He won’t get any of those random DNP-rest days in D.C. Ariza has a chance to post top-75 overall numbers in nine-category leagues over the rest of the way.



Oubre is going to be a restricted free agent in July, so the Suns will undoubtedly want to see what he can bring to the table by putting him in a position to succeed. However, he is joining a Phoenix squad that has an overabundance of small forwards. Oubre will have to compete for playing time with Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson, and T.J. Warren. Still, he was able to post close to top-125 overall numbers while logging 26 minutes a night in Washington and should be in that same neighborhood with the Suns.



Austin Rivers had no fantasy value coming off the bench for the Wizards. However, the Suns are in desperate need of players capable of running the point. While certainly not a true point guard, Rivers will likely be asked to facilitate the offense on occasion for Phoenix. Last season, Rivers logged over 33 minutes a night for the Clippers and finished the year ranked 140th overall in nine-category leagues. The poor field goal and free throws percentages will hurt, but if you can swallow those negatives, he's probably worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues, as there's a decent chance he returns late-round value. Unfortanuley, this trade (and the return of a healthy Devin Booker) means that Suns rookie De'Anthony Melton will likely see his minutes reduced dramatically.



Saturday’s Standouts:

LeBron James recorded his second triple-double of the season on Saturday, racking up 24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers. However, he wasn’t the only Laker to tally a trip-dub. Lonzo Ball racked up 16 points, ten rebounds, ten assists to go along with five steals, two treys and two turnovers in 35 minutes. This is the type of performance from Ball that Lakers fans and fantasy owners have been pining for. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Lonzo and LeBron are the eighth pair of teammates with a triple-double in the same game in NBA history. They are the first since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did it for the Nets in 2007, and the just second pair of Lakers, joining Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1982.



Nikola Vucevic, whether in the U.S. or south of the border, has been solid all season long. Vooch scored 15 points, grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds and added five assists, one triple, two blocks and two turnovers in the Magic’s victory over the Jazz in Mexico City on Saturday. It was Vucevic’s third game with at least 15 points, 15 boards and five dimes in 2018-19. The only two players with more 15/15/5 games this season are Giannis Antetokounmpo (9) and Anthony Davis (6).



Blake Griffin stuffed the stat sheet once again on Saturday, tallying 27 points (8-of-16 FGs, 10-of-13 FTs) eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 36 minutes. Griffin has scored at least 26 points in each of his last five games. During this current five-game stretch, he’s averaging 29.8 points (on 51.4% shooting), 8.8 boards, 5.3 dimes and 2.0 treys.



Andre Drummond also played a crucial role in the Pistons’ victory over the Lakers, snapping Detroit's six-game losings kid, while posting a monster double-double: 19 points, 20 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and five blocks. It was the second consecutive contest with five rejections for ‘Dre. The last Pistons player with five-plus blocks in back-to-back games was… Andre Drummond in 2014.



James Harden, fresh off a 50-point triple-double, had “only” 32 points (9-of-14 FG, 11-of-13 FT), 12 rebounds and ten assists on Saturday night. The Beard was remarkably efficient in this one, shooting 9-of-14 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the charity stripe. So, that’s a total of 82 points, 22 rebounds and 21 assists in 76 minutes over Houston’s last two games. That seems pretty good.



Russell Westbrook was just one 1-of-13 on 2-pointers but knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts and just barely missed yet another triple-double in Saturday’s win. Russ registered 13 points, nine boards, 16 assists and, as a sweet cherry on top, six steals… Not to be outdone, Paul George posted some impressive numbers as well: 33 points (11-19 FGs), seven boards, six assists, one steal, one blocks and five treys.



Devin Booker (hamstring), who had been sidelined since December 2nd, returned to the lineup on Saturday and looked terrific. He poured in 28 points (on 10-of-16 shooting) and tacked on three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, seven assists and two turnovers. Best of all, Book logged 36 minutes and didn’t appear to suffer any setback with his hamstring issue. The Suns play four games next week, so make sure he’s in all starting lineups.

On The Radar:

Kemba Walker has come crashing back down to earth this month and landed with a thud on Saturday. He scored just four points on 2-of-13 shooting in a blowout loss to the Lakers, adding one rebound, three assists and three turnovers in 25 minutes. Over the Hornets first 16 games, Kemba averaged 29.6 points (second in the NBA) and 4.1 treys, while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 from downtown. In the 13 games since, he’s averaging 19.2 points and 2.1 triples, while shooting 35.1% from the floor and 27.% from 3-point range… Malik Monk scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting Saturday, to go with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist, but much of that came in garbage time.



Evan Fournier scored a team-high 24 points (on 7-of-15 shooting) on Saturday and tacked on two 3-pointers, seven rebounds, one steal and one turnover in 33 minutes. Fournier has struggled with his shot all season, so hopefully, he can use this encouraging performance to build some momentum… Aaron Gordon was disappointingly quiet, finishing with just eight points, two 3-pointers, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes… Jonathan Isaac was held scoreless, missing all three of his shots but was able to record seven boards, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 34 scoreless minutes.



Derrick Favors started and scored 21 points (on 8-of-16 shooting) with eight rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in a loss to the Magic... Donovan Mitchell also scored 21 points, but it was mostly empty calories. He shot just 8-of-21 from the field and had one rebound, one assist and one steal… Ricky Rubio also struggled with his shot, missing 11 of his 14 FG attempts. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two turnovers… Rudy Gobert registered six points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and one turnover across 33 minutes.



Kyle Kuzma entered Saturday on fire but cooled off a little bit in the Lakers blowout victory over the Hornets. He tallied 14 points, two 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists, one block and four turnovers in 28 minutes… JaVale McGee (illness) was questionable but ended up playing and played well, finishing with 19 points (on 9-of-10 shooting), six boards and three swats in just 18 minutes… Josh Hart had only five points on 2-of-8 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers across his 26 minutes.



Reggie Bullock (left ankle sprain) returned from a five-game absence on Saturday and didn’t look the least bit rusty. He scored 15 points (5-of-11 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs) with three rebounds, one assist, and four 3-pointers in 30 minutes… Reggie Jackson had 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, one block, and three turnovers in 24 minutes.



Kyrie Irving struggled with his shot (11-of-25 FGs) but did more than enough to keep fantasy owners happy. He finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes… Gordon Hayward (6/2/2) had a dud and was just 3-of-11 from the field… Marcus Smart stellar: 21 points, eight boards, three dimes, five triples, and three steals.



Clint Capela banged out another double-double with 26 efficient points (10-of-14 FG, 6-of-7 FT), ten rebounds and two blocked shots in 35 minutes on Saturday… Chris Paul was erratic from the field (3-10 FGs) and finished with ten points, ten assists, two steals, one rebound and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes… Gerald Green scored 17 points (5-of-6 FG, 3-of-3 FT) with one rebound and four 3-pointers in 22 minutes off the bench.



Mike Conley topped the 20-point plateau again on Saturday. He poured in 22 points (8-of-17 FG, 5-of-5 FT) to go along with six assists, two rebounds and one three-pointer in 37 minutes. He was dealing with a hamstring issue and a finger injury earlier the week but looks perfectly healthy at the moment. This is just the second time in his career he’s had more than 20 points and more than five assists in three consecutive contests… Marc Gasol stuffed the stat sheet: 17 points (7-of-12 FG, 2-of-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 32 minutes… Jaren Jackson Jr. logged 31 minutes and finished with nine points, seven boards, three assists, one steal and three blocks.



Kris Dunn helped carry the Bulls to a shocking comeback victory over the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday. Chicago was down 21 at one point but came all the way back. Dunn was huge down the stretch, scoring the Bulls final two buckets to secure the victory. He finished with 24 points (11-of-19 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes. His minutes restriction is a thing of the past, and his buy-low window has probably already slammed shut, but I’d throw an offer out there… Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points (9-of-18 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes. With Zach LaVine (ankle) sidelined (see below), Dunn and Markkanen will be the focal points of the offense… Wendell Carter Jr. (8/2/0) fouled out in 21 minutes… Jabari Parker was a DNP-CD. He is out of the rotation and can be sent to the waiver wire.



LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 29 points (on 10-of-16 shooting) and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds… Rudy Gay had 12/6/4 in 26 minutes… DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points but needed 23 shots to do so (8-of-23 from the field). He also added five boards and three dimes… Spurs starters Derrick White and Bryn Forbes were a combined 0-of-7 from the floor.



Danilo Gallinari was excellent on Saturday, finishing with 28 points (on 10-of-16 shooting), seven boards, two assists, and four treys. The only blemish on his nightly resume was committing seven turnovers… Tobias Harris had 22 points (9-of-14 FGs), nine rebounds, one assist and three triples… It was good to see Montrezl Harrell snap out of a mini-slump. ‘Trez tallied 21 points (8-14 FGs), six rebounds and three dimes in 26 minutes off the pine.



Deandre Ayton (18 points, 12 boards) recorded another strong double-double during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves. He also added two assists and one block across 26 minutes… Mikal Bridges needed 12 shots to scored 12 points (4-of-12 shooting) but did tack on five rebounds, two 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, three blocks and one turnover in 40 minutes. However, with Kelly Oubre on the way to town, Bridges will have increased competition for minutes… T.J. Warren did his thing: 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, three 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.



Karl-Anthony Towns came up big with 28 points, 12 rebounds, one 3-pointer, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes… Dario Saric started in place of Taj Gibson (personal) and delivered 15 points, 11 rebounds, two 3-pointers, two assists, one steal and one turnover in 35 minutes… Robert Covington (knee) was able to suit up, but he did struggle, shooting 1-of-8 from the field four points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block in 26 minutes.



Injury Tracker:

Zach LaVine (ankle) did not play Saturday vs. the Spurs, as he returned to Chicago to have his left ankle injury further examined. Lavine initially injured the ankle late in Thursday's game vs. the Magic. He downplayed the severity of the damage on Thursday night, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the injury was "not serious." However, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune wrote that "LaVine may need to rest the injury for a couple of weeks." Yet, it is believed that surgery won’t be required. LaVine will miss at least one more game, Monday’s matchup vs. OKC, and may not be able to play in their upcoming two-game homestand either.



Al Horford (sore left knee) did not play Saturday vs. Detroit. It was Big Al’s fifth straight game on the shelf. Earlier this week, coach Brad Stevens said that Horford would miss at least a few games and that the Celtics would err on the side of caution after he was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis.



Kyle Anderson (left ankle sprain) did not play Saturday against the Rockets. Anderson turned his ankle in the second half of Friday's loss to the Heat and was able to only play 16 minutes in that contest.



Zaza Pachulia (illness) missed his first game of the season Saturday night. Jon Leuer logged 14 minutes off the bench behind Andre Drummond.



Injury Notes for Sunday’s Games:

Jimmy Butler (strained groin) is questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Butler injured himself Monday vs. the Pistons and has been sidelined for each of the Sixers previous two contests. Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 33 minutes a night starting in place of Jimmy Buckets.



Nikola Mirotic (sore right ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat. Mirotic has been fighting through the pain in his right ankle since November. The Pels sat him down on Wednesday and will likely do so again on Sunday. Hopefully, the rest allows him to heal. Julius Randle and Cheick Diallo will continue to see increased playing time in his absence.



E'Twaun Moore (left leg strain) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Moore has sat out each of New Orleans previous two contests. After a red-hot start to the season, he’s shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 26.3% from downtown over his last seven appearances.



Otto Porter (knee) was unable to practice on Saturday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup vs. the Lakers. Otto was hurt on Monday has missed each of the Pistons last two games due to his nagging knee issue. If Porter is unable to play, the Wiz will be shorthanded on the wing as both Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre are in the process of being traded to Phoenix. Markieff Morris, Jeff Green, Tomas Satoransky, and Sam Dekker would all be asked to log extended minutes if Porter is ruled out.



Frank Ntilikina (ankle) and Trey Burke (right MCL sprain) are both listed as probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Pacers. The Knicks were shorthanded, with only eight healthy bodies in the second half of Friday night’s game in Charlotte, which enabled Emmanuel Mudiay to eat up minutes and pour in a career-high 34 points. However, it looks like New York will have their full complement of point guards available on Sunday. This likely means that we are looking at an ugly timeshare situation at PG, limiting the fantasy value of all three players. Burke may be on the outside of the rotation looking in.



Damyean Dotson (sore right shoulder) and Lance Thomas (knee) are questionable to play Sunday against the Pacers. Dotson missed his first game of the season on Friday. With the three point guards healthy and Courtney Lee back in the mix, New York’s backcourt is getting crowded… Thomas has been out since Nov. 5 and will not see consistent minutes even when he’s healthy.



Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) has been ruled out. Mitch Rob turned his ankle when he landed on Frank Kaminsky after grabbing a rebound in the third quarter of Saturday’s game vs. the Hornets. X-Rays came back negative, but it would not be surprising if he missed multiple games. Luke Kornet stepped in and played the entire fourth quarter and all of overtime in Friday's impressive comeback win over the Hornets. The Uni-Kornet scored a season-high 13 points with six rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers in 24 minutes. He likely earned a chance to see minutes backing up Enes Kanter on Sunday.



Allen Crabbe (right knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hawks. Rodions Kurucs started in place of Crabbe on Friday and registered 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and one triple. He’d be an intriguing dart-throw in DFS is Crabbe is out again.



Pascal Siakam (back stiffness) and Kyle Lowry (left thigh contusion) are questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Nuggets. Fred VanVleet started in place of Lowry vs. Portland on Friday and scored a season-high 21 points, adding eight assists, four rebounds, three triples and four turnovers in 38 minutes… Siakam injured his back in a scary fall Friday night and did not return to the contest. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that tests on Siakam came back clean and that he was day-to-day. Fortunately, getting the questionable tag, as opposed to being ruled out, seems to support the belief that Siakam is only dealing with a minor injury. If he is unable to play Sunday, O.G. Anunoby and C.J. Miles will divvy up extra minutes.



Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) are probable to play Sunday vs. the Kings. DSJ returned from a four-game absence on Thursday and finished with four points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals, five turnovers and two fouls in 27 minutes against the Suns. Dirk made his season debut on Thursday, scoring two points with one rebound in six minutes.



J.J. Barea (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game. Barea injured the ankle on Wednesday night and did not return. The X-rays came back negative, but JJ sat out Thursday's game against Pheonix. Jalen Brunson will soak up additional playing time if Barea is sidelined.



Tyreke Evans (bruised right knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. ‘Reke has been a major disappointment this season, even when he was starting in place of Victor Oladipo. Now that ‘Dipo is healthy, Evans belongs on waivers in standard leagues.



Dwyane Wade (general soreness) is questionable to play Sunday. Wade was ruled out of Friday’s game due to the same illness.



Goran Dragic (knee) is being listed as "out" for Sunday's game in New Orleans. This will be Dragic’s third straight game on the sidelines and his 12th game missed over the last month. Tyler Johnson (hip) is probable to play Sunday and should continue to soak up extra minutes.



Omari Spellman (hip) and Alex Poythress (ankle) will not play on Sunday vs. the Nets. No fantasy impact to note from either or these two.



Iman Shumpert (left hip contusion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks. Shumpert slipped and fell late in the third quarter on Friday, went to the locker room, and did not return. If Shumpert is ruled out on Sunday, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, and Justin Jackson will see extra time.



Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (fractured right hand) will both miss at least the two games for the Lakers. Rondo has been cleared to resume basketball activities but will not join the Lakers on their current road trip. Ingram was re-evaluated on Saturday, and while he's making solid progress and is being listed as day-to-day, he will also not join the team until they return to Los Angeles. The earliest these two would be able to play would be Friday at home vs. New Orleans.