Dose: Joey Bosa�s Back

With Week 11 approaching we’re turning the corner and heading into the final stretch. The next few weeks will make-or-break your fantasy season with each point potentially making the difference. Be sure to double-check your league settings on how many teams make the playoffs and what the tie-breakers are, as it comes down to this more frequently than you would think. This week’s Thursday night game should be a good matchup between the Packers and Seahawks.

Thursday Night Football





The Seahawks host the Packers as 2.5-point favorites with a total of 48.5 Looking at some of the injury news for this game, Randall Cobb (hamstring) is out but Jimmy Graham (knee) was removed from the injury report. On the other side, Chris Carson (hip) was removed from the Week 11 injury report. He practiced fully and will be ready to go for Thursday night’s matchup against a Packers defense allowing 121 rushing yards per game. For an in-depth breakdown of all fantasy-relevant players as well as a prediction on the score, check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column.

Joey Bosa cleared to practice





Huge news emerged from Los Angeles on Wednesday with Chargers DE Joey Bosa returning to practice for the first time since training camp. He was able to participate on a limited basis, the first time he’s done anything since training camp. His practice participation will be something to monitor closely this week as he will make a big impact on their defense.

Using the injury tool at TheQuantEdge.com, in 2017 when Joey Bosa was on the field the Chargers were better in nearly all metrics including yards per carry allowed, sack percentage, Football Outsiders rushing and passing success rate as well as explosive run and pass percentage allowed. The Chargers currently rank 30th in rushing success rate allowed, something that should improve significantly with his return. If he plays this week it would be extremely helpful against a Broncos team who ranks 10th in Football Outsiders’ rushing success rate.

Robert Griffin III could start in Week 11





News of Joe Flacco’s injury potentially holding him out multiple weeks triggered an instant assumption that Ravens 1st-round pick Lamar Jackson would start in his place. This might not be the case as The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported the Ravens have "continually mentioned" the possibility of Robert Griffin III as the starter. While this might not make sense initially, Griffin has more experience and outperformed Jackson as a passer in the preseason. He was the second-stringer and completed 65.9 percent of his passes to Jackson’s 50 percent. Jackson has looked extremely raw as a passer in limited playing time, but that’s something we knew about him as a prospect. Still, his playmaking ability can outweigh passing flaws and Jackson would be more exciting than RG3 who has little explosiveness left after numerous injuries. With his rushing floor and one of the softest upcoming schedules, Jackson is a streaming candidate going forward if he is announced as the starter.

Marvin Jones remains sidelined





After sitting out the entire fourth quarter in a Week 10 loss to Chicago due to a bone bruise in his knee, Jones didn’t practice on Wednesday. This is a bad sign for his potential availability and could be a sign he won’t suit up. The Lions also have a short turn-around with their annual Thanksgiving game the following week.

If Jones sits, Kenny Golladay would be locked in as the Lions No. 1 WR with T.J. Jones and Brandon Powell playing in 3-WR sets. While Golladay may see a few extra targets, he will also receive nearly all the attention from opposing defenses. This week it could be a positive against the Panthers’ overrated secondary, but in future matchups, it may be an issue.

Quick Hits



Saints LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. He was injured in last Sunday’s blowout win over Cincinnati. In his place Jermon Bushrod will slide in and try to protect Drew Brees’ blindside. ... Texans activated RB D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) from the PUP list. Foreman will have 21 days to return to the active roster. It’s a good sign for a player who tore his Achilles over a year ago. The history of player’s suffering this specific injury and returning to full health is extremely limited, but the Texans other options at running back have been very uninspiring which leaves Foreman a potential fantasy option going forward. His health is something to watch for over the next few weeks. ... Royce Freeman (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Coming off a bye, Freeman should be good to go for their Week 11 divisional matchup against the Chargers. He will continue to split work with RB Phillip Lindsay. ... Jordy Nelson (knee) could miss Week 11 against the Cardinals. He will be listed as questionable according to coach Jon Gruden but doesn’t look likely to play. With he and Martavis Bryant out, the Raiders activated Saeed Blacknall from the practice squad. ... Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said he hopes to have A.J. Green (toe) for Sunday's game with Baltimore. This still doesn’t look all too likely as Green didn’t practice on Wednesday. The Bengals have been an entirely different team with him on and off the field this season and desperately need him back. ... James Conner (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. Conner will suit up against Jacksonville and be a locked-in RB1 the rest of the season. ... Chris Godwin (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday. He didn’t suffer in an injury in last week’s game against Washington so this is likely nothing to be worried about. He’s a high-upside WR4 against the Giants. ... Ronald Jones (hamstring) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. He’ll join the three-headed committee of Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers if he is able to return. ... Lions placed RG T.J. Lang (neck) on injured reserve. The Lions once-elite offensive line has been struggling as of late and injuries are part of the reason. Kenny Wiggins will slide in at right guard in his absence. ... Keke Coutee (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Coutee is expected to return coming out of the bye but it isn’t a guarantee. He will likely be No. 3 in the target pecking order behind Deandre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas. ... Stefon Diggs (ribs) is practicing in full for Week 11 against the Bears. Diggs will return for the Vikings’ Sunday Night matchup against the Bears. ... Adam Thielen (back, calf) was limited at Wednesday's practice. This is likely just a day of rest for the elite wideout before their divisional matchup on Sunday Night against the Bears.