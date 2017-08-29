Dose: Injuries Mount Up

With three weeks of preseason action in the books and just one more “going through the motions” week of exhibition football, many situations around the league are becoming crystal clear. Oddly enough, there are some (looking at you Colts and Andrew Luck) who don’t seem to realize the regular season is nearly here.

Although we’ve seen a few fantasy-relevant players suffer serious injuries earlier this preseason, namely Ryan Tannehill, Kenneth Dixon and Quincy Enunwa, most projected fantasy starters had escaped unharmed. That all changed over the past few days.

It began Friday night as a few teams took the field for their third week of preseason action. It wasn’t long before Patriots WR Julian Edelman limped off the field with a non-contact knee injury. As if often the case when players suffer apparent knee injuries when making cuts on the field, tests later confirmed the fears were legitimate as Edelman was diagnosed with a complete ACL tear. The injury will end the season for the 31-year-old receiver and leaves the Patriots looking for the next man up. If the recent preseason game is any indication, that next man will be Chris Hogan, who caught four passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While a Patriots beat writer doesn’t expect Hogan to take over the slot role often manned by Edelman, it is fair to expect increased targets and receptions for the former Bills wideout. The same beat writer suggests RBs James White and Dion Lewis and TE Dwayne Allen could also see their role increase with Edelman out of the lineup.

Editor's Note: The 2017 Draft Guide provides tiers, projections, ADP reports, mock drafts for many different types of leagues, Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.





Also on Friday, Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware was forced from the field with a knee injury. It too was feared to be a torn ACL, but the injury was later diagnosed as a torn PCL. There were a few hours of hope for Chiefs fans and fantasy players as an initial absence of as little as two weeks was reported. Unfortunately, the initial hope was dashed as the torn PCL is expected to require season-ending surgery for Ware. Kansas City HC Andy Reid wasted no time in anointing rookie Kareem Hunt as the team’s starter and that sent fantasy players scurrying in attempts to add the high-upside former Toledo back to their roster in late drafts. This new opportunity sends Hunt’s value soaring in all formats, with some suggesting he’ll be the highest scoring rookie RB in a class full of talented players.

Finally, we saw another severe knee injury in Sunday’s action when Bears WR Cameron Meredith was sandwiched by a high-low hit from a pair of Titans defenders. Meredith’s knee bent in the wrong directions, enough so to make onlookers squeamish. Again, as expected, Meredith was later officially diagnosed with a torn ACL, with some additional damage still to be determined. The injury has already been compared to that of Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater and will not only leave Meredith out for the 2017 season, but could put the early portion of his 2018 season in doubt. Unlike the Patriots and Chiefs, the Bears have few options to take over for their injured star. Third-year WR Kevin White has yet to prove he can remain healthy himself, though he is the current favorite to play the WR1 role for QB Mike Glennon. Former Titans WR Kendall Wright has played well through camp and in preseason and is trending in the right direction. He’ll be a popular waiver wire target in leagues where he went undrafted.

Teams Settle on QB Starters

With the meaningful preseason action now concluded, teams and coaching staffs have to make some difficult decisions. In the coming weeks, that will focus on keeping and cutting many players, but for now, it centers around finalizing starting positions. Of course, all eyes are always on the quarterback position and three teams announced official decisions in the past few days.

As expected, the Browns and HC Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer as the team’s starter. He also started the team’s third preseason game. Jackson not only named Kizer as the starter, but suggested he would remain in that role throughout the season. The team is still reportedly attempting to trade former Texans QB Brock Osweiler, who did not see action in this past weekend’s game.

Read More