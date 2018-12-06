Dose: Ingram Injured

It was a busy 10-game night in the NBA, so here are the injury and pickup highlights in case you weren’t able to keep up with the action live. Khris Middleton was a surprise DNP, Brandon Ingram got hurt, and Russell Westbrook, Paul George, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns all went off. Follow me on Twitter here!

Lakers 121, Spurs 113 – Brandon Ingram lasted just five minutes before leaving with a sprained left ankle and Josh Hart started the second half in his place, but Hart was dogged by foul trouble and only played 13 minutes. If Ingram is going to miss time, I’d rank his backups as Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson in terms of pickup order. LeBron James went crazy with 42 points (20 in the fourth quarter) as the Lakers possibly handed the reeling Spurs a knockout punch. James quote that “I can care less” about what other players said about playing with him in a recent feature article brought out the grammar police in me, which rarely happens. But for the record, people, it’s “I could not (or cannot) care less.”

The 11-14 Spurs are a mess, losing four of their last five games, getting blown out in three of them, and giving up at least 120 points in each of their last five losses. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan both played well, and Rudy Gay shocked us with a season-high 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Outside of those three, I have no interest in messing with Spurs in any fantasy league. And I’d prefer to not have to deal with Gay, who’s been a headache for much of the season. And while it doesn’t matter, Dante Cunningham started over Davis Bertans, as Gregg Popovich continues to tweak in an effort to fix his broke team. The three-headed point guard of Bryn Forbes, Derrick White and Patty Mills were a combined 4-of-20 shooting for 10 points and nine assists. Gross.

Wizards 131, Hawks 117 – John Wall was out due to the birth of his first child and Jeff Green was out with a sore back, allowing Bradley Beal (36 points) and Otto Porter Jr. (20-11-5) to go off. Austin Rivers was disappointing in a start with 3-of-12 shooting, but finished with a 9-7-7 line, and new starter Tomas Satoransky had a 14-4-7-2-1 line with two 3-pointers. He’s starting over Kelly Oubre and is officially worth a look in both standard leagues and DFS. Oubre came through with 19 points, three steals and a couple 3-pointers, while Markieff Morris cooled off with 12 points in just 23 minutes. He was in foul trouble and the score was lopsided until the end of the game. Morris should be fine.

For the Hawks, John Collins is starting to really come on and had 26 points, 14 rebounds and two 3-pointers on 12-of-17 shooting. Nice job if you hung onto him through a rough (injury riddled) start of the season. Kent Bazemore started in place of Taurean Prince (ankle, three weeks) and had a nice 22-2-6-4-1 line with two 3-pointers before fouling out, and should be owned across the board now. DeAndre’ Bembry played 27 minutes and hit 4-of-11 shots for eight points, three boards, six assists and four steals, and is another player I like with Prince out. Trae Young had 14 points, five assists, two steals, six turnovers and hit 4-of-13 shots in 33 minutes. He also hit just 5-of-9 free throws. If you want to drop him, I’m not going to stop you.

Bucks 115, Pistons 92 – Khris Middleton was a late scratch after sitting out the fourth quarter and overtime on Saturday. I don’t know what’s going on, but the whole thing is pretty suspicious. Eric Bledsoe scored 27 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a modest 15-8-7 line, but the Bucks had no trouble with the Pistons. Assuming Middleton is fine and will be back soon, there’s not any real pickup news in Milwaukee, other than the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (14-6-2) should be owned in most leagues by now. Tony Snell started in Middleton’s place and was a bit surprising with 11 points and seven boards. Ersan Ilyasova was out with a concussion.

Ish Smith left with a groin injury and will have an MRI, and that’s good news if you own Reggie Jackson, who had a 15-7-5-1 line last night. Blake Griffin had 31 points and seven turnovers, Andre Drummond was disappointing with 10 points, eight boards and zero blocks against Brook Lopez, and no other Pistons scored more than eight points last night.

Nuggets 124, Magic 118 – Gary Harris is out with a hip injury, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Jamal Murray get loose for 31 points and eight assists. Torrey Craig started for Harris, but had just five points and can be ignored. Nikola Jokic nearly triple-doubled, Juancho Hernangomez (who I like as a pickup) had 14 points, four boards, two assists, a steal and two 3-pointers, while Trey Lyles, Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris all stepped up off the bench in the absence of Harris, and Morris is the one to keep an eye on, just as he’s been all season.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points before being ejected and may be facing a fine for yelling at the refs, Nikola Vucevic kept his All-Star dreams alive with 24 & 15, and Aaron Gordon had another nice night. Jonathan Isaac played 25 minutes and had 11 points and a solid stat line, and it would have looked a whole lot better had he hit more than 4-of-11 shots. It’s starting to feel like it’s finally happening for Isaac. And Terrence Ross stayed steady with 17 points and three 3-pointes. He should be owned everywhere by now.

Warriors 129, Cavaliers 105 – Stephen Curry had 42-9-7 with a ridiculous nine 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 25-10-9, Klay Thompson scored 16, and Kevon Looney added eight points, six boards and a block in another start. Draymond Green may be back on Monday, Jonas Jerebko has garnered some deep-league attention, and Jordan Bell is officially burnt toast, as he had two points, one rebound and one block in 18 minutes.

Collin Sexton had 21 points, three assists and three 3-pointers, Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 19 rebounds, Cedi Osman had 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Jordan Clarkson had 17 points and two 3-pointers. The Cavs go four times in each of the next two weeks, and those are the guys you want to target. George Hill was scoreless in a start, Rodney Hood scored 15 with two 3-pointers, and Larry Nance continued to cling to life with 11 points, eight boards, a steal and a block. Alec Burks hit 2-of-10 shots for nine points, and there are just too many wings on this team for me to get too excited about Burks. I’d rather have Clarkson.

Thunder 114, Nets 112 – Russell Westbrook had a 21-15-17 triple-double to pass Jason Kidd on the trip-dub list and is 20 behind Magic Johnson for No. 2 all time, and Paul George hit the game-winning 3-pointer and scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 47 points, one shy of his career high. The Thunder pulled off a 23-point comeback, thanks to the heroics of George (and Russ).

Joe Harris returned from his groin injury and had 19 points and a nice line in a start, playing 34 minutes. He’s worth a look in all leagues right now. Allen Crabbe woke up with 22 points and seven 3-pointers, which could get him going, while D’Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie all played well. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had just two points, nine rebounds and six assists, as his season of disappointment continues.

Raptors 113, Sixers 102 – Kawhi Leonard racked up a 36-9-1-5-1 line with five 3-pointers, Jonas Valanciunas blew up for 26 points and eight boards on 9-of-13 shooting in just 18 minutes (wow), and Serge Ibaka had 18 points and eight boards in the loss. Pascal Siakam was quiet, but played 31 minutes, and Kyle Lowry hit just 2-of-8 shots for seven points, but both of them will be fine. I don’t trust Valanciunas, at all, and Danny Green continues to flirt with must-own status, but had just five points, five boards, three assists, a block and a 3-pointer on 2-of-9 shooting. He’s a roller coaster, as usual.

Jimmy Butler broke loose for 38 points, 10 boards and a fun stat line, J.J. Redick had 25 points and five 3-pointers, Ben Simmons just missed a triple-double with an 8-10-11 line, and Joel Embiid had 10 points, 12 boards, five assists and two blocks on a 5-of-17 shooting night. If you want to trade Devin Booker or Victor Oladipo (and their mysterious injuries) for Butler, it might not be a bad idea.

Grizzlies 96, Clippers 86 – The Grizzlies got a win despite a weird box score that saw Mike Conley lead the way with a 22-7-4 line, while Marc Gasol hit just 1-of-13 shots for a disappointing 4-8-4 line. He’ll be fine. JaMychal Green came through with a 19 & 11 double-double, so keep a close eye on him, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13 points, six boards, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer as he continues to improve. Kyle Anderson had an unimpressive 7-7-6 line, and Joakim Noah made his Grizzlies debut with four points in 13 minutes. No thanks.

The Clippers were pretty bad, as Danilo Gallinari (5-of-15), Tobias Harris (2-of-13) and Avery Bradley (2-of-8) all struggled with their shots. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who I had to defend in Wednesday’s live chat, hit 4-of-9 shots for 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and a 3-pointer in 29 minutes. SGA’s averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting over his last five, and I’m still fully on board. And we had another Boban Marjanovic sighting with 19 points and eight rebounds in just 13 minutes, but as we’ve seen, it’s impossible to predict when he’ll get off the bench and when he won’t Montrezl Harrell had just eight points and three boards in 26 minutes, and was due to cool off at some point. Just hang in there with him.

Timberwolves 121, Hornets 104 – Karl-Anthony Towns went nuts with a 35-12-3-2-6 line and hit four 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins exploded for 26 points, six boards, five assists, a block and three 3-pointers, Taj Gibson double-doubled, and Robert Covington came through with 17 points and a full, fun stat line. Jeff Teague was 1-of-6 for three points, but also had a career-high 18 assists. He’s been struggling with his shot, but if it starts falling, look out. The Wolves are cooking, winners of six of their last seven games.

For the Hornets, Jeremy Lamb double-doubled, and should be owned across the board, and Nicolas Batum came through with an 18-7-8-1 line and hit three 3-pointers. Kemba Walker has really cooled off and had 15 points and five assists on 6-of-16 shooting, and has scored 19 or fewer points in three of his last four games. He’s shooting just 36 percent over his last five games, but will heat up again soon enough. Marvin Williams is going to miss time with his shoulder injury, which should help Batum and possibly Frank Kaminsky, who had 10 points. Miles Bridges is worth keeping an eye on, but he had 10 points, two 3-pointers and not much else last night.

Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106 – Julius Randle kept the fire burning with 27 points and 18 rebounds, and has been a really pleasant surprise for the Pelicans. He’s benefitted from Nikola Mirotic missing the last two games with an illness, but is also averaging 21.6 points and 11.4 boards over his last five games. Anthony Davis also had 27 points with four rebounds, nine assists, two steals, five blocks and two 3-pointers, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight dimes and four steals in the win. Tim Frazier is worth a look in most leagues and had eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a 3-pointer, Cheick Diallo double-doubled (sans Mirotic), and Darius Miller scored 12 off the bench. E’Twaun Moore had 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and three 3-pointers, but has been really hit-or-miss for his fantasy owners lately, making him a borderline hold.

Dennis Smith Jr. sat this one out with a wrist injury, so my man crush, Luka Doncic, started in his place and had eight points, four rebounds and six assists on 2-of-8 shooting. OK, so maybe he’s not a point guard. Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith, Wesley Matthews, Dwight Powell (double-double), Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea all scored in double figures. If DSJ is going to miss more games, Barea and Brunson will be worth a look, especially in deep leagues. And Powell is worth keeping an eye on after his 12 & 10 double-double with two blocks, but hasn’t been consistent enough to be owned just yet. DeAndre Jordan simply disappeared against Anthony Davis last night, but there were no reports of an injury.