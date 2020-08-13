Harden goes nuclear again, scores 45

It was a busy Wednesday around the NBA with the league announcing no new COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight week, head coaches Brad Stevens and Nate McMillan were awarded with contract extensions for Boston and Indiana, and the playoff picture in the East was officially set:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Orlando Magic (8)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

Boston Celtics (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6)

Miami Heat (4/5) vs. Indiana Pacers (4/5)

Technically, the Heat and the Pacers are still battling for the 4th seed, but home-court advantage inside the bubble means absolutely nothing. Out West, we're still waiting for the dust to settle as the Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs battle it out for the 8th and 9th seed play-in game. The rest of the Western Conference matchups have been set though:

Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. TBD

Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7)

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Utah Jazz (6)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. OKC Thunder (5)

As a reminder for the play-in game, it's single elimination for the eighth seed and double elimination for the ninth. Let's quickly take a look at what needs to happen for those four teams to make it to the play-in game. All four teams have one game remaining, but it's still a bit messy to decipher.

Blazers: The Blazers face the Nets on Thursday, and while they are obviously heavily favored, Brooklyn could at least make things interesting since all three of Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen are returning from a day of rest.

Portland is currently the 8th seed and will lock it up with a win. However, a loss by Portland following wins by two of the other three teams would eliminate the Blazers.

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s season-ending knee injury took the air out of Memphis' tires but the franchise would still love to get Ja Morant some playoff experience. They catch a big break on Thursday as they will face a Milwaukee team with nothing to play for and who are also missing Giannis Antetokounmpo to a suspension after he head-butted Moe Wagner.

With a Memphis win and a Portland loss, the Grizzlies will lock up the 8th seed for the play-in game. Memphis would remain in 9th if they win and Portland does too. However, if they don't manage to defeat the Bucks they will need both the Suns and Spurs to also lose in order to advance.

Suns: Against all odds, the Suns are 7-0 inside the bubble thanks to Devin Booker and the emergence of Mikal Bridges. They have a brutal matchup on paper vs. a red hot Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but with Dallas locked in, I think there's a good chance both superstars sit.

With a Phoenix win, the Suns could claim the 8th seed if both Portland and Memphis lose. That's very unlikely though, so the Suns will be hoping for just one of those teams to lose so they can officially be the 9th seed for the play-in game.

Spurs: The Spurs MUST win vs. the Jazz and could even be the 8th seed if all three of Portland, Memphis and Phoenix lose. But just to get in as the 9th seed, the Spurs need two out of those three teams to lose in order to sneak in.

This bubble has been all about developing the youth for San Antonio, but surely they’d love to keep their playoff streak alive — if they sneak in this will be their 23rd consecutive trip to the postseason.

So that’s a lot to digest. With that behind us, let’s take a quick look at some other things that stood out to me Wednesday.

Joel Embiid returns, but probably regrets it…

Joel Embiid returned from his ankle sprain that cost him one game but didn’t last long vs. the Raptors, leaving with a right hand injury and getting ruled out shortly after. X-rays were negative, but we’re still waiting on a official diagnosis. With Philly locked into their seed, you’d think they’d do the smart thing and sit him for the final seeding game.

As for his performance, well, it left a lot to be desired. Embiid finished with five points on 1-of-4 shots, struggling with Toronto’s swarming double teams and the physicality of Marc Gasol. This has been nothing new though — in two previous matchups vs. Toronto, Embiid put up just 5.0 points on 16.7% shooting - YIKES. Gasol legit owns real estate in Embiid's head.

