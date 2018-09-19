Dose: Eagles' Walking Wounded

It was a pretty slow Tuesday, relative to the rest of the normal NFL news week. However, in Philadelphia, the injuries continue to mount, even if might-have-been 2017 MVP Carson Wentz was just cleared for contact following his long ACL rehab and named the Week 3 starter.



Jay Ajayi exited early in the first quarter of the Week 2 loss against the Bucs with a back injury. He missed the remainder of the first half, but Ajayi was able to return for the start of the third quarter, even scoring a second-half touchdown on a goal-line plunge. He didn’t look any worse for the wear, but there were strong winds blowing throughout Philly on Tuesday that Ajayi may be in danger for Week 3 against the Colts. Per NBC Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank, Eagles OC Mike Groh “indicated” on Tuesday that there was a good chance Ajayi sits out against Indy. We’re not totally buying it just yet and will wait for the Eagles’ first official practice Wednesday to make any snap judgements because prior to this “indication,” Groh termed the promotion of UDFA RB Josh Adams from the practice squad as “precautionary.” It’s not out of the realm of possibilities for players to get dinged up in a game, return to that said game, and eventually not play the following week. But it’s also not normal. Ajayi could very well miss some practice reps this week and still play Sunday. There is certain to be at least one update — and likely multiple — on Ajayi by Wednesday afternoon.



If Ajayi does happen to miss the game, Corey Clement will be a locked-in RB2 with upside. He and Giovani Bernard are the top two backs to add off waiver wires where available this week. Clement and Wendell Smallwood handled backfield duties with both Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) sidelined against Tampa Bay. Sproles doesn’t seem particularly close to a return after pulling his hammy last week. Philly is also extremely banged up at wide receiver. Nelson Agholor has been the only constant at the position through two games. Alshon Jeffery is still working his way back from shoulder surgery; he got in a round of limited practices last week and may be closing in on a return but has yet to play football since the Super Bowl win. Mike Wallace broke his fibula in Week 2 and is likely headed for injured reserve. It forced newcomer Kamar Aiken into heavy Week 2 snaps, and the Eagles even have flirted with ex-Eagles Jordan Matthews and Jeremy Maclin as free agents.



Howard Needs More Work



Coach Matt Nagy admitted after the Bears’ Week 2 win over the Seahawks on Monday night that Jordan Howard “probably” needs a “few more carries,” especially with sophomore Mitchell Trubisky really struggling as a passer. Trubisky’s 5.4 yards-per-attempt is second-worst in the league, only ahead of Sam Bradford. And Monday was his first career multi-touchdown game. He also threw multiple interceptions and should have had at least one or two more. The former No. 2 overall pick has shown little progress and remains a project. Howard is averaging 19 touches per game through two weeks, which is a healthy workload, but he’s yet to find the end zone and didn’t have a whole lot of room against Seattle. A matchup with the sorry Cardinals in Week 3 may be just what the third-year back needs to get his 2018 into gear. Howard will be a rock-solid RB2 in the desert.



Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants



Chris Carson remains atop the Seahawks’ running back depth chart despite not touching the ball in the second half. We’re not sure coach Pete Carroll and OC Brian Schottenheimer know what they’re doing with the offense. This is a bottom 5-6 team. Carson cannot be trusted in fantasy until these guys figure it out. … Suspended Jameis Winston is now being sued by his former Uber driver for damages. … The Redskins placed Rob Kelley on injured reserve with a toe injury. They’ll move forward with Samaje Perine behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. … Giants signed FB Elijhaa Penny. … Rams waived third-string QB Brandon Allen. … Coach Hue Jackson said Duke Johnson needs more touches. He doesn’t need to be owned outside of deep PPR leagues for now. … Coach Matt Nagy said Tarik Cohen’s ankle issue isn’t a concern after he was injured late in Week 2. Cohen has no business being in fantasy lineups, either.



Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants



Antonio Brown skipped meetings on Monday, but his agent insists Brown isn’t unhappy in Pittsburgh and does not want a trade. Total non-story. … Eagles waived former UDFA WR DeAndre Carter. … Jarvis Landry (knee) remained limited on Tuesday but should be fine for Thursday night against the Jets. … Coach Steve Wilks expects Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) to play Week 3 versus Chicago. … Titans re-signed WR Nick Williams as depth.

