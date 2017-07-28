Dose: The Duda Abides

They say actions speak louder than words. That stinks for me because I write words for a living, but the Rays’ actions Thursday conveyed a very powerful message. That message? “We’re all in.”

Before I continue, let’s get one thing straight. Across Major League Baseball, each team’s version of “going all in” is a bit different. For the Red Sox, that means selling the farm for likely Cy Young winner Chris Sale. For the small-market Rays it means being buyers at the trade deadline. Baby steps, people. This is progress.

Of course, it takes two to tango. No trade is possible without a willing partner and finding another team to cooperate is usually half the battle. But when you’re hot, you’re hot. The Rays swung not one, but two significant trades on Thursday.

Tampa Bay’s first acquisition came in the form of left-handed reliever Dan Jennings. All it cost the Rays was Casey Gillaspie, a former first-round pick who has faced a steeper learning curve than expected in the minor leagues. The prospect-obsessed White Sox were more than willing to part with Jennings, who is now the fourth reliever they’ve traded in the past week, joining David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak.

Jennings’ arrival comes less than a week after poaching (okay, he basically just fell in their lap) three-time World Series winner Sergio Romo from the Dodgers. While Tampa Bay’s bullpen hasn’t devolved into all-out chaos yet, it has been a mess lately. Jennings is no Andrew Miller, but lefties can’t hit him (.169 AVG this year) and he’s equipped to handle more than one inning if need be. All in all, he’s a pretty good guy to have down the stretch.

But Jennings was just the appetizer before the main dish. Tampa Bay made an even bigger splash in the afternoon by acquiring long-time Met Lucas Duda in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Drew Smith to New York (or more accurately Binghamton, which is the minor league affiliate he’ll be reporting to). Considered a pedestrian prospect by most measures, Smith is a small price to pay for an established bat like Duda. A fan favorite in Queens, Duda will end his Mets tenure with 125 homers, the seventh-most in team history. The power-hitting Duda should fit right in with the Rays, who rank sixth in the majors with 146 homers this year.

As far as trades go, this one was a win-win. Though the return may have been a little light, at least the Mets got something for Duda, an impending free agent who was probably headed elsewhere after this year. Meanwhile the Rays have been searching for a left-handed bat to replace Colby Rasmus, who left the team under mysterious circumstances earlier this month. Duda is exactly that and should slide in as the Rays’ everyday DH. Corey Dickerson will shift to left field full-time with Logan Morrison maintaining his stronghold on first base.

Duda’s arrival could lead to further changes in Tampa Bay. With Morrison at first, Adeiny Hechavarria entrenched at shortstop and franchise cornerstone Evan Longoria manning the not corner, the only infield position up for grabs in Tampa is second base. Tim Beckham and Brad Miller have both held the second base job at various intervals this year (it’s worth noting that Beckham saw most of his reps at shortstop before the Rays traded for Hechavarria). But with both players healthy (which has rarely been the case) and Duda standing in the way at DH, it looks like one of either Beckham and Miller will be the odd man out.

A second base platoon is certainly feasible—the left-handed hitting Miller could start against right-handers with Beckham spelling him versus southpaws. The other option would be to trade one of them, an idea the Rays are reportedly open to but not actively pursuing. Both should attract at least some level of interest with Miller boasting a 30-homer season on his resume and Beckham having the pedigree of a former first overall pick. Trading one of them would be well worth it if it brought the Rays another talented bullpen arm.

The Rays stand at 53-50, which puts them right in the thick of the AL Wild Card race. Rather than packing it in or simply standing pat as many small-market teams would, the Rays see an opening in the AL East—they’re just three games back of the first-place Red Sox—and they’re gunning for it. It’s a refreshing change of pace for a franchise that has aimed for the middle far too often.

