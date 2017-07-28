Dose: The Duda Abides

They say actions speak louder than words. That stinks for me because I write words for a living, but the Rays’ actions Thursday conveyed a very powerful message. That message? “We’re all in.”
Before I continue, let’s get one thing straight. Across Major League Baseball, each team’s version of “going all in” is a bit different. For the Red Sox, that means selling the farm for likely Cy Young winner Chris Sale. For the small-market Rays it means being buyers at the trade deadline. Baby steps, people. This is progress.
Of course, it takes two to tango. No trade is possible without a willing partner and finding another team to cooperate is usually half the battle. But when you’re hot, you’re hot. The Rays swung not one, but two significant trades on Thursday.
Tampa Bay’s first acquisition came in the form of left-handed reliever Dan Jennings. All it cost the Rays was Casey Gillaspie, a former first-round pick who has faced a steeper learning curve than expected in the minor leagues. The prospect-obsessed White Sox were more than willing to part with Jennings, who is now the fourth reliever they’ve traded in the past week, joining David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak.
Jennings’ arrival comes less than a week after poaching (okay, he basically just fell in their lap) three-time World Series winner Sergio Romo from the Dodgers. While Tampa Bay’s bullpen hasn’t devolved into all-out chaos yet, it has been a mess lately. Jennings is no Andrew Miller, but lefties can’t hit him (.169 AVG this year) and he’s equipped to handle more than one inning if need be. All in all, he’s a pretty good guy to have down the stretch.
But Jennings was just the appetizer before the main dish. Tampa Bay made an even bigger splash in the afternoon by acquiring long-time Met Lucas Duda in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Drew Smith to New York (or more accurately Binghamton, which is the minor league affiliate he’ll be reporting to). Considered a pedestrian prospect by most measures, Smith is a small price to pay for an established bat like Duda. A fan favorite in Queens, Duda will end his Mets tenure with 125 homers, the seventh-most in team history. The power-hitting Duda should fit right in with the Rays, who rank sixth in the majors with 146 homers this year.
As far as trades go, this one was a win-win. Though the return may have been a little light, at least the Mets got something for Duda, an impending free agent who was probably headed elsewhere after this year. Meanwhile the Rays have been searching for a left-handed bat to replace Colby Rasmus, who left the team under mysterious circumstances earlier this month. Duda is exactly that and should slide in as the Rays’ everyday DH. Corey Dickerson will shift to left field full-time with Logan Morrison maintaining his stronghold on first base.
Duda’s arrival could lead to further changes in Tampa Bay. With Morrison at first, Adeiny Hechavarria entrenched at shortstop and franchise cornerstone Evan Longoria manning the not corner, the only infield position up for grabs in Tampa is second base. Tim Beckham and Brad Miller have both held the second base job at various intervals this year (it’s worth noting that Beckham saw most of his reps at shortstop before the Rays traded for Hechavarria). But with both players healthy (which has rarely been the case) and Duda standing in the way at DH, it looks like one of either Beckham and Miller will be the odd man out.
A second base platoon is certainly feasible—the left-handed hitting Miller could start against right-handers with Beckham spelling him versus southpaws. The other option would be to trade one of them, an idea the Rays are reportedly open to but not actively pursuing. Both should attract at least some level of interest with Miller boasting a 30-homer season on his resume and Beckham having the pedigree of a former first overall pick. Trading one of them would be well worth it if it brought the Rays another talented bullpen arm.
The Rays stand at 53-50, which puts them right in the thick of the AL Wild Card race. Rather than packing it in or simply standing pat as many small-market teams would, the Rays see an opening in the AL East—they’re just three games back of the first-place Red Sox—and they’re gunning for it. It’s a refreshing change of pace for a franchise that has aimed for the middle far too often.
As for the Mets, it’s rebuilding time. But when exactly will their youth movement begin? One reason the Mets dealt Duda, besides that his contract was up at the end of the year, was the presence of top first base prospect Dominic Smith. The 22-year-old has developed into one of the most feared hitters in minor league baseball, hitting an astounding .337 with 15 homers in 412 at-bats for Triple-A Las Vegas this year. Smith outgrew the Pacific Coast League months ago while teammate and top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario is also long overdue for a promotion.
Neither has anything left to prove in the minors. The only stumbling block has been a clear path to playing time, as the Mets have remained steadfast in their stance that players are better served receiving regular at-bats in the minors than riding the pine up in the big leagues. But that’s no longer a valid excuse, at least for Smith. New York’s current first base options consist of Jay Bruce, an outfielder by trade, Wilmer Flores and utility man T.J. Rivera. In the midst of a lost season, there’s no harm in feeding Smith to the wolves. Sure it could damage Smith’s confidence if he struggles—most rookies do at first. But if now isn’t the right time, when is?
Rosario, of course, is the crown jewel of the Mets’ farm system and the No. 2 overall prospect (according to MLB.com) in baseball behind only White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada. The Mets have been frustratingly noncommittal with Rosario, but it looks like his opportunity is finally coming. Asdrubal Cabrera is drawing interest from three teams and is all but guaranteed to be dealt by Monday’s trade deadline (he’s made no secret that he wants out). That would immediately clear a spot for Rosario, who has experience at both shortstop and third base.
In some ways I applaud the Mets for sticking to their guns for this long, but graduation day is upon us and it’s time to see what Rosario and Smith can accomplish at the big league level. In this instance, the Mets could learn a thing or two from the Rays. I’m not saying they have to go all in, but it’s time for the Mets to stop stalling and play a hand.
AL Quick Hits: Remember once upon a time when the Rays called up a prized pitching prospect by the name of David Price to help their bullpen down the stretch in 2008? Well the Rays could soon apply a similar strategy with Brent Honeywell. Though he’ll eventually land in the starting rotation, the reigning Futures Game MVP is a serious candidate to join Tampa Bay’s bullpen this summer. The 22-year-old is No. 14 on MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects … Aaron Hicks and Tyler Austin are expected to begin rehab assignments after the Yankees conclude their current homestand, which wraps up on Wednesday. Hicks has been out a month with a strained oblique while Austin is working back from a strained hamstring … Brett Gardner smashed a walk-off home run in Thursday night’s dramatic win over the Rays. Gardner tossed his helmet in the ensuing celebration, chipping one of Aaron Judge’s teeth in the process. Despite the chipped tooth, Judge should be back in the lineup on Friday … The Yankees have been the favorite to land Sonny Gray all along, but so far the Bombers have balked at Oakland’s huge asking price. The A’s are seeking one of either Clint Frazier or Gleyber Torres, who are both considered off-limits. If the stalemate continues, the Yankees could pivot to a more affordable arm like Jaime Garcia or Lance Lynn, or they could shoot for the moon by entering the Yu Darvish sweepstakes … Speaking of Darvish, the Rangers have informed teams that they will indeed be shopping the right-hander ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rangers would be amenable to a trade with the Dodgers if L.A. is willing to part with top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo. The Cubs are also expected to make a run at Darvish … The Twins have begun shopping closer Brandon Kintzler as well as second baseman Brian Dozier. Kintzler has already drawn interest from a number of teams including the Red Sox and Diamondbacks … The Astros have done background work on Twins starter Ervin Santana. The 34-year-old earned his second All-Star nod earlier this year but has struggled recently while suffering from diminished velocity … According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Royals are making progress in trade talks for Francisco Liriano. The left-hander has also been linked to the Astros, Cubs, Dodgers and Twins.
NL Quick Hits: J.D. Martinez’s grand slam accounted for all the scoring Thursday in Arizona’s 4-0 win over the Cardinals. Martinez has slugged four round-trippers in six games for the D’Backs since being traded last week … The Nationals went ballistic in Thursday’s 15-2 win over the Brewers, smashing a team-record eight homers with five of them (including four straight) coming in a seven-run third inning. Max Scherzer, who turned 33 on Thursday, earned the win by holding Milwaukee to three hits and one run over six standout innings. Brewers starter Michael Blazek allowed homers to six of the 15 batters he faced while recording just seven outs. Hernan Perez tossed a shutout inning for Milwaukee, becoming the first Brewers position player to pitch since Lyle Overbay on May 19, 2014. Perez’s fastball topped out at a respectable 83 mph … It wasn’t all good for the Nats on Thursday. Washington placed Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL with a right elbow nerve impingement, though he’s only expected to miss one start. Erick Fedde will be called up to take his place Saturday against the Rockies … Martin Prado is reportedly weighing season-ending surgery on his sprained knee. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said a decision could come as early as Friday … The Nationals have been scouting Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal as well as outfielder Tommy Pham. Washington is still looking to bolster its bullpen even after acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from Oakland last week.
