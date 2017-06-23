Dose: Down Goes Schwarber

To quote The Big Lebowski, “Sometimes you eat the bar and sometimes the bar, well, he eats you.” That may as well be a one-sentence summary of Kyle Schwarber’s career in the major leagues.

Schwarber was the toast of Wrigley when he arrived on the scene in 2015, swatting 16 homers (most of them were of the “Oh my god, I have to text somebody about this” variety) in 69 games while leading Chicago to its first playoff appearance in seven years. A lumbering power hitter with Giancarlo-esque strength, Schwarber was also a versatile defender, splitting time between catcher and left field. Essentially, the first-round prodigy (and former high school football opponent of Texans receiver Braxton Miller) was everything the Cubs had hoped he would be and then some.

Schwarber’s 2016 campaign got off to a disastrous start—he tore his ACL in an outfield collision with Dexter Fowler in only his second game of the season. But as heroes often do, Schwarber rose to the occasion. Still not able to play the field, Schwarber returned to the Cubs’ lineup as a DH/pinch-hitter in the World Series and immediately put the team on his shoulders. He batted .412 for the series and led the way with three hits in Chicago’s iconic Game 7 victory.

Schwarber’s hype grew to unprecedented levels this winter as fantasy owners salivated over his tantalizing potential. We had seen bits and pieces of Schwarber before but never a full season of him. The possibilities seemed endless. Could he hit 40, even 50 homers? It all seemed too good to be true. And it was.

For two years, Schwarber ate the bar. Thursday, it finally ate him. What began as a slump quickly turned into Schwarber’s worst nightmare. Weeks turned into months as Schwarber’s swoon took on a life of its own. Thursday the charade ended with the Cubs making the difficult decision to send Schwarber back to the minor leagues, a place he hadn’t been since 2015. The 24-year-old will join Triple-A Iowa and it’s anyone’s guess when he’ll be back at Wrigley Field, gracing the good people of Chicago with his famed power stroke. Schwarber was hitting .171 at the time of his demotion, dead-last in the major leagues.

Thursday was a day of mourning for fantasy owners (personally, I channeled my inner Troy Barnes when I heard the news). Despite his disappearance, Schwarber is still owned in 83 percent of Yahoo Leagues and for good reason—he’s a beast! When things are going right for Schwarber, he’s as scary as any hitter in baseball. His home runs are towering, masterpieces forever entrenched in YouTube lore. And even at 6’0” and 235 pounds, Schwarber is still capable of making the occasional highlight-reel catch in left field. Without him the Cubs are losing both a proven source of power (despite his struggles he’s still homered 12 times this year) and a relentlessly entertaining fan favorite.

Schwarber is broken right now, but how do we fix him? The Cubs are working around-the-clock to find the solution to that very question. In the minors, Schwarber will be accompanied by an entire task force of hitting coaches including Mariano Duncan, Andy Haines and Desi Wilson. Those three will combine forces to identify the problem, be it a mechanical flaw or simply an issue of confidence.

Prolonged slumps come with the territory in the major leagues and Schwarber is far from the first big-name player to be sent down after a period of early success. Two recent examples include Yasiel Puig and Randal Grichuk. Puig spent a month in the minors last summer while Grichuk is still working out the kinks in Triple-A after being demoted by the Cardinals last month.

As evidenced by his leisurely stroll around the bases on Wednesday night, Puig’s swag is all the way back. Clearly Puig benefited from taking a month to hone his fundamentals in a low-pressure environment and perhaps Schwarber will have a similar epiphany when he comes to Iowa. If Puig can put his ego aside and embrace the process, so can Schwarber.

Baseball is an infinite well of knowledge, which is both a blessing and a curse for a struggling player like Schwarber. There’s no hiding from stats and it’s probably going to be hard to find a silver lining in Schwarber’s miserable first two months. His contact rate has been atrocious (strikeouts in 28.7 percent of his plate appearances), he hasn’t hit lefties (.143 AVG) and the shift is killing him (check out his spray chart on FanGraphs).

Read More