Dose: Dorsett a Fantasy Stud

The Monday Dose looks at the lone NHL game and states that Derek Dorsett is a fantasy gem at this stage of the season

It’s a light couple of nights in the NHL with only a total of three games over Sunday and Monday.

There was only one game on Sunday as the Vancouver Canucks saw Little Caesars Arena for the first time as they took on the Detroit Red Wings.

First some notes from around the NHL.

There was great news out of New Jersey as Brian Boyle practiced with the Devils for the first time in the regular season. Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during training camp and while he still is not close as he is not in game shape, it is certainly amazing to see him back on the ice.

Roman Polak inked a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights, proud holders of a 6-1 record, lost their second goalie in October as Malcolm Subban is out four weeks with lower body injury. Marc-Andre Fleury, the usual starter is out with a concussion so Oscar Dansk takes over for now.

VANCOUVER 4 DETROIT 1

Sven Baertschi scored his first two goals of the season as Vancouver moved to 4-3-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over Detroit.

A lot of pundits thought that Vancouver would be the worst team in the NHL this season but the Canucks have raced off to a nice start as new head coach Travis Green has done wonders with the roster.

Baertschi, who was drafted 13th overall in 2011 by Calgary, has five points in eight games with his two goal effort and is a plus-four. The Flames gave up on the 25-year-old and dealt him to Vancouver at the trade deadline in 2015 for a second round pick who turned out to be defenseman Rasmus Andersson.