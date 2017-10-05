Dose: Diamonds Are Back

Follow @Crawford_MILB and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

It’s impossible for this writer to imagine a viewer not liking the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night, assuming they aren’t fans of the Colorado Rockies, as the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to win 11-8 and advanced to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.





This game had everything. Dingers? Check. Triples? Check. Triples by pitchers with two strikes in a one-run game? Check. Clutch hitting? See last question. The Fernando Rodney Experience? Alive and well.





It didn’t look like we were going to get a very good game, as the Diamondbacks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a three-run blast from Paul Goldschmidt. That lead would extend to 6-0, but the Rockies showed the resolve they have all year, roughing up Arizona starter Zack Greinke in the fourth, and a Charlie Blackmon RBI bunt cut the lead to 6-5 in the seventh.





That’s when we saw one of the most improbable plays of the 2017 season. With two runners on and two outs, Torey Lovullo left Archie Bradley in to hit against Pat Neshek, one of the best pitchers in baseball vs. right-handed hitters. Archie Bradley came into the game with a career .098 average.





So of course, Bradley tripled, scoring two, and giving the Diamondbacks a lead they never relinquished.





Last night’s game wasn’t bad by any means, but this really was a classic. Even though Arizona led throughout, you never sensed Colorado and their potent offense was out of the game. Unfortunately, the Rockies top hitters -- sans a Nolan Arenado solo homer -- couldn’t do much, and the Rockies bullpen couldn’t keep the potent Arizona lineup from adding to leads anytime the Rockies came back to striking distance.





Both of these teams have tremendous futures because of their young talent, but it’ll be the Diamondbacks who move on to face Los Angeles starting on Friday.