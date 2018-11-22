Dose: Darnold yet to Return

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! With games being played around the same time most of you are reading this, I won’t dive too much into the potential injury impacts of those games as it won’t be actionable information. If that’s what you are looking for, check out Evan Silva’s matchup column which dives into the Thanksgiving Slate and every fantasy relevant player.

A.J. Green didn’t practice on Wednesday

Green has missed the past two games with a toe injury and went through pregame warmups last week before being announced out. Despite being unable to practice on Wednesday, head coach Marvin Lewis insists Green will be able to practice on either Thursday or Friday. This coincides with ESPN’s Josina Anderson who reported there is a “good chance” Green returns in Week 12 against the Browns.

Using the injury tool at TheQuantEdge.com, the biggest benefactor of Green’s absence was WR John Ross who saw his target share spike from 4.6 percent to 17.5 percent. Tyler Boyd’s targets share surprisingly stayed very stable at 22-23 percent. The Bengals have lost each of their past two games, scoring just 14 and 21 points but could be revived if Green is able to return.





Sam Darnold remains sidelined

Darnold took a beating in the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Dolphins and was seen in a walking boot in the days afterward. After sitting out in Week 10 against the Bills, the team was hopeful he would return after their Week 11 bye. This doesn’t look like it will be the case as Darnold has yet to practice this week despite saying his foot “feels great.” It looks like the Jets will be forced to roll with journeyman Josh McCown again after getting thrashed by the lowly Bills 41-10 in Week 10. Things won’t be much better this week as they host the Patriots as 9-point home underdogs. Per TheQuantEdge.com’s injury tool, In McCown’s start against the Bills, WR Quincy Enunwa saw the highest target share at 23.5 percent. Likely to be in negative game script against an average defense, you can tell yourself the story Enunwa could be used as a desperation flex play.

Jimmy Graham unable to practice on Wednesday

Graham is dealing with a broken thumb and insists he will try to play through it. I’m not really sure how that’s going to work as you can’t catch passes with a cast on and blocking will be very difficult with a broken thumb. He would have to be used solely as a pass-catcher or a blocker with a cast on. It seems very likely he will miss multiple weeks as his thumb recovers. Even though Graham was hardly a factor in fantasy to begin with, the tight end landscape is continuing to deteriorate. Start looking for better streaming options at the position now.





Thanksgiving Quick Hits

Tre'Quan Smith (foot) is questionable for Week 12 against the Falcons. Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice after sitting out Monday and Tuesday. He should be able to play on Thanksgiving in a great matchup against Atlanta’s burnable secondary. ... Jamison Crowder (ankle) is questionable for Week 12 against the Cowboys. Crowder has a chance to suit up in this one, meaning WR Trey Quinn would be bumped out of the lineup. ... Bruce Ellington (back) is questionable for Week 12 against the Bears. He practiced on a limited basis all week and should be fine for Thursday. He will likely be a popular DFS play but certainly carries a low floor against the Bears' tough defense. ... Chris Thompson (ribs) is out for Week 12 against the Cowboys. Thompson hasn’t played since Week 8, which means we will see a heavy dose of Adrian Peterson with a sprinkle of Kapri Bibbs. ... Marvin Jones (knee) is out for Week 12 against the Bears. Both he and Kerryon Johnson will miss the game, leaving Kenny Golladay, Theo Riddick and possibly Bruce Ellington as their primary pass-catchers.

Quick Hits

Robby Anderson (ankle) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Anderson was supposed to return after the bye week but still doesn’t look to be fully healthy. If he is unable to play, Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse will be the Jets main wideouts. ... Joe Flacco (hip) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Flacco is likely going to sit, meaning Lamar Jackson will draw the start against Oakland this week. The Ravens are 10-point home favorites. ... Devin Funchess (back) did not practice Wednesday. He was injured late in last week’s loss to the Lions but isn’t having a strong season regardless. He is a borderline WR3 if he does suit up. ... Marcus Mariota (neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice. He is day to day and is truly unsure whether he will play in Monday’s game against the Texans. Look elsewhere if you planned on streaming Mariota this week. ... Danny Amendola (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice. This is a red flag for the injury-prone wideout who hasn’t missed a game this season. His status is one to monitor in a good matchup against the Colts. ... DeVante Parker (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice. He sprained his AC joint in Week 10 but was able to rest through the bye week. He should be able to play come Sunday but won’t be much more than a desperation flex play. ... Adam Thielen (calf, low back) was limited at Wednesday's practice. This isn’t too noteworthy as Thielen played through the same injuries last week. ... Randall Cobb (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Cobb has a good chance to play in this one but won’t be more than the team’s No. 3 option behind Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at this point. ... Julian Edelman (foot) is practicing in full for Week 12 against the Jets. It looks like the bye week was enough for him to heal up after injuring his foot in Week 10. He has been a target hog in each of their past three games and should see a similar workload against the Jets. ... Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Gronk is on track to play this week after sitting out the Patriots’ two games before the bye. Even though he hasn’t played up to his usual standard, the tight end landscape is so gross he can’t be benched.