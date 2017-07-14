Dose: Cubs Land Quintana

Jose Quintana is staying in Chicago, but he’ll have to get used to a new commute.

Trade season is here and Thursday brought us our first blockbuster. In a deal that appeared seemingly out of thin air, the Cubs sent four minor leaguers, including prized prospect Eloy Jimenez to the White Sox in exchange for ace left-hander Jose Quintana.

In the age of Twitter, at least one reporter, whether it be a beat guy or a national columnist like Ken Rosenthal, will inevitably spill the beans when a trade is about to unfold, giving fans time to process the news before it actually happens. But this time there was no warning leading up to Thursday’s bombshell. The announcement, shared simultaneously by both team’s Twitter accounts, came as a complete and utter shock to everyone except two inexplicably well-informed Reddit users, who somehow had the scoop a day in advance. The only thing better than a blockbuster trade is the blockbuster you never saw coming. Thursday those two worlds came together at the center of a glorious Venn diagram.

This deal feels like a win for both sides. The Cubs, desperate to reclaim the magic that carried them to a World Series last year, have so far been hindered by an aging and injury-plagued starting rotation. Quintana can help with that. While his current numbers don’t scream ace—he’s posted a pedestrian 4.49 ERA in his 18 starts this year—Quintana has been much better of late, producing a robust 2.70 ERA with a 10.13 K/9 since June 1. The 28-year-old lefty has been a model of consistency, delivering a sub-four ERA in each of his first five seasons including a career-best 3.20 mark in 2016. He’s also been a horse, logging 200-plus innings in four straight seasons.

As good as he was during his time with the Pale Hose, Quintana somehow managed a losing record, finishing out his White Sox career with a lousy 50-54 record. This of course had nothing to do with Quintana’s performance and everything to do with the lackluster club that’s surrounded him for much of his career. Quintana has annually ranked near the bottom of the league in run support, a trend that will hopefully change now that he’ll be calling Wrigley Field home.

A week ago, team president Theo Epstein suggested the Cubs wouldn’t make any major moves, insisting that the defending champs just needed better production from the players they already had. Either Theo had a change of heart or he felt the opportunity to land Quintana was simply too good to pass up. Regardless of his reasoning, Quintana came at a steep cost with Jimenez and Dylan Cease both changing hands in the deal.

If you consider prospects currency, the White Sox may as well be Warren Buffett. The Pale Hose added to their bounty on Thursday by reeling in Jimenez, MLB.com’s No. 8 prospect and the crown jewel of the Cubs’ farm system. Though he hasn’t been as successful this year in High-A, the 20-year-old was a behemoth in the Midwest League last season, powering his way to a prolific .329 average and 14 homers over 432 at-bats for Low-A South Bend. The White Sox also struck gold with Cease, a promising young right-hander who profiles as a front-of-the-rotation big-league arm.

There are many paths to success in the majors. After a long hiatus, the Astros got good again by drafting well with first-round picks Carlos Correa and George Springer emerging as franchise cornerstones. Meanwhile the Cubs had their hands in just about every jar, drafting Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez, trading established vets for Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell and opening up the checkbook for free agents Jon Lester and Jason Heyward.

The White Sox, however, have taken a page out of the Padres’ book, going the fire-sale route by trading big league stars for top-shelf prospects. GM Rick Hahn’s prospect haul has been immense. Since December, he’s turned Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and now Quintana into Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Jimenez and Cease. Hahn has correctly surmised that the middle is no place to be. The White Sox are headed for the bottom, but thanks to all the assets they’ve collected along the way, their day will come.

Epstein was patient in building the Cubs’ foundation—there were plenty of lean years leading up to last year’s coronation. But with the Cubs’ championship window wide open, Theo has been more willing to sacrifice young talent to plug up holes in the short term. Last year he moved Dan Vogelbach, arguably the top first baseman in the Cubs’ system, in a trade that brought left-hander Mike Montgomery to Chicago. Epstein went to the prospect well again later that summer by delivering shortstop Gleyber Torres to the Yankees as part of a package for Aroldis Chapman, a three-month rental but one that was worth every penny.

Read More