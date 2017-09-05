Dose: Colts Out of Luck

In two short days the 2017 NFL season will have officially started, with the New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The angst and anxiety of the offseason will finally be over and all will be normal again. Or at least, most everything will be.

Andrew Luck out Week 1

Unfortunately, it was announced on Monday that Andrew Luck will NOT be playing Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Luck had shoulder surgery this offseason and it’s still very worrisome that he doesn’t have a timeline to return. On the bright side, he avoided the PUP list, which would have kept him out the first six weeks of the season. This is normally a fantastic sign, but the Colts have been overly bullish on Luck’s availability this entire offseason. There was nearly no concern displayed by anyone in the Colts’ camp that Luck would miss Week 1 until a few weeks ago and they have still not talked about any set-backs, just saying they are letting him “take it slow.” Most are estimating a return for Luck around Week 4, but his recovery schedule is truly unknown.





With Luck out, the Colts will roll out Scott Tolzien at quarterback in Week 1. Tolzien was forced to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, where he threw for 205 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Steelers won that game 28-7 without the Colts putting up much of a fight and Tolzien struggling for the most part.

Vegas adjusted the spread because of this news, as the Colts went from being favored by three to being three-point underdogs, with the line continuing to move in the Rams’ favor. This isn’t much of a surprise as these teams have seemed to be trending in opposite directions leading up to Week 1. The Colts won’t have starting center Ryan Kelly, quarterback Andrew Luck, or No.1 cornerback Vontae Davis. They are arguably three of the best players on the Colts and will be sorely missed every game they don’t play. Meanwhile, the Rams bolstered their offensive line this offseason, traded for a potential top receiver in Sammy Watkins and have seen progress from 2015’s No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.

All skill players on the Colts receive massive downgrades from a fantasy standpoint until Luck returns. The only player with a good chance to put up stats similar to what had been expected before Luck’s injury is TE Jack Doyle. Doyle was targeted heavily through the first three weeks of the preseason by Tolzien, posting a 26.9% target share. It seems likely he will be Tolzien’s security blanket. Both T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are very risky fantasy plays with the Colts’ offense unlikely to do a whole lot. The same goes for Frank Gore who was already slated to play against the Rams’ stout defensive line, with this news only further solidifying his lack of upside in Week 1.

On the other side of the ball, Todd Gurley should have a big opportunity to start the year off strong. The Colts’ defense ranked last in run defense efficiency last season and didn’t look much better this preseason. With Luck out, the Rams are likely to face plenty of neutral or positive game script in Week 1, making it probable Gurley will touch the ball over 20 times. Gurley has a good chance to finish as a top 5 running back. With Tolzien at the helm, the Rams’ D/ST become a legitimate streaming option in Week 1.

Chiefs likely to utilize a running back by committee in Week 1

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said, “"They’re all prepared to play. They all know they’re a big part of this game plan” when referring to Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller. This comment, among others, suggests a potential committee for the Chiefs in Week 1. Andy Reid declared Hunt the “featured” back after Spencer Ware’s season-ending injury recently, making it look like it was going to be the Kareem Hunt show this year in Kansas City. However, Nagy’s comments don’t align with this, as the coaching staff may not trust Hunt enough in pass-protection.

Hunt is shaping up to be a dicey Week 1 play in both re-draft and DFS formats. Ranging anywhere from eight to nine-point underdogs, the Chiefs are likely to face negative game-script against the Patriots. With Hunt’s role uncertain in the pass-game, he may struggle to produce from a fantasy standpoint to start the season.





