Dose: Cardinal Chaos

What’s the most gut-wrenching way to lose a baseball game? The Cardinals seem determined to find out.

I don’t know why, but I always remember the way Joe Buck described Curt Schilling’s heroic start against the Yankees in Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS: “Like a scene from The Natural, Schilling climbs the mound and prepares to take on this Yankee lineup.” Hearing it now still gives me chills.

However, the ending of Thursday’s Mets/Cardinals game was not like a scene from The Natural. It was more like your worst day at Little League. In a year full of subpar performances—at least by Cardinal standards—no failure has stood out more than the team’s chronic bullpen woes.

The bullpen hasn’t been their only shortcoming. The Cardinals haven’t hit particularly well—or for much power—and their fielding certainly hasn’t drawn rave reviews. But what’s been so frustrating about the Cardinals’ bullpen is that it should have been one of the team’s strengths. Seung Hwan Oh was untouchable last year while Kevin Siegrist’s treatment of left-handed hitters was cruel and unusual (not that he was any more forgiving against right-handers). Even Trevor Rosenthal came to life after the All-Star break (1.74 ERA).

But instead of building on that success, the bullpen has become a black hole where leads go to die. Lately Oh, Rosenthal and Brett Cecil have taken turns squandering late-inning chances and Thursday it was Cecil who was called upon to protect the lead. Handed a one-run advantage in the eighth inning, the left-hander promptly served up a solo home run to Wilmer Flores, knotting the game at two.

Before Cecil blew his sixth save of the season, Lance Lynn provided six innings of stellar work, limiting the Mets to just three hits and one run while notching five strikeouts. Lynn has been remarkable over his last three starts, collecting a stunning 0.47 ERA during that span. It’s obviously helped his trade value as the 30-year-old is being pursued by a number of teams including the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals. An impending free agent, Lynn would make a fine rental for a starter-needy contender and could be a good consolation prize for teams that miss out on Sonny Gray.

An inning after Cecil’s debacle, manager Mike Matheny inserted Rosenthal into the game, hoping he could preserve the tie and extend the game to extra innings. He failed on both accounts. Rosenthal yielded a leadoff walk to Michael Conforto and later let up a two-out single to T.J. Rivera, moving Yoenis Cespedes (who had reached on a fielder’s choice) over to third base. With the game hanging in the balance, Jose Reyes rolled a ground ball to Matt Carpenter, who scooped it along the first base foul line. Carpenter looked to first but no one was covering. Realizing his mistake, Rosenthal sprinted to first base, but the damage was already done. Rosenthal had no chance of catching the blisteringly fast Reyes, who rolled into first for an infield single. Cespedes scored from third, capping the Mets come-from-behind victory—and sealing yet another Cardinals’ collapse—in bizarre fashion.

Rosenthal owned up to his mistake but that didn’t stop Carpenter from annihilating him in his post-game remarks. “It just can’t happen,” he said of Rosenthal’s gaffe. “You can make errors. You can strike out. But you can’t do that. And he knows it.”

From the bitter tone, you almost get the feeling Carpenter is sick of losing so many close games. And who could blame him? Thursday marked the Cardinals’ third walk-off loss in their last seven games. The other two came against the Pirates last weekend.

Speaking of Pittsburgh, could the Bucs be any hotter? Left for dead a few weeks ago, the Pirates have miraculously climbed back to .500 on the strength of a five-game winning streak that began with Sunday’s comeback win over the Cardinals. Suddenly the Pirates are just three games behind the NL-leading Brewers, who have dropped five straight including their entire four-game set at Pittsburgh.

Everything’s been clicking for the red-hot Pirates lately, but Pittsburgh’s rapid turnaround wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Gregory Polanco. The 25-year-old outfielder has had a month for the ages, hitting .390 with six doubles and three homers over 59 July at-bats. During that span, his average has shot up 31 points from .237 to its current .268.

