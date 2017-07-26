Dose: Bring On Bader

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

Dexter Fowler landed on the disabled list Tuesday for the second time in 2017 -- this stint for a left forearm strain -- and to take his spot on the major league roster the Cardinals promoted dynamic outfield prospect Harrison Bader from Triple-A Memphis.





Bader made his major league debut on Tuesday night against the Rockies, starting in center field and batting seventh, and he scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth after leading off the inning with a stand-up double to left field. Bader nearly legged out an infield single on a routine groundball to short in his first big league at-bat, but replay showed the throw beat him by about an inch. He ultimately finished the game 1-for-4.





Bader was a third-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Florida and has put up intriguing stat lines at every level of the minor leagues, including an .871 OPS, 19 home runs, 48 RBI, nine stolen bases, and 62 runs scored in 97 games this year with Triple-A Memphis.





Also a solid defender, he should start in center field for however long Fowler is out. The 23-year-old is fully capable of providing meaningful fantasy value in this fill-in role with the Cardinals, who have won two games in a row against Colorado and sit four games back of the Brewers in the National League Central.









Brewers Get Setup Man In Swarzak





Outside of highly-optimistic Brewers fans, nobody had that club as buyers at this year’s trade deadline. This was supposed to be another rebuilding season. And yet here we are.





Milwaukee acquired right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak from the White Sox on Tuesday evening for outfield prospect Ryan Cordell and will make the 31-year-old a setup man to closer Corey Knebel. Swarzak had a shiny 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 52/13 K/BB ratio over 48 1/3 innings this season on the south side of Chicago and he earned his first career save on Monday at Wrigley Field, temporarily filling a hole at the back of the White Sox bullpen left vacant by last week’s seven-player trade that sent David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees.





It’s hard to say who might jump in at closer now for the White Sox. Tyler Clippard hasn’t been any good since coming over from New York and there are no promising candidates on the 25-man roster as it stands. But give credit to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn for continuing to spin deals for high-upside, cost-controllable young talent -- Cordell, 25, boasts an .855 OPS with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, nine stolen bases, and 49 runs scored in 68 games this year at Triple-A and Hahn got Swarzak on a minor league contract in late January.





For the Brewers this was an easy swap to make, even with Cordell looking like a possible long-term everyday major league outfielder. Of the top 15 prospects in their top-five farm system, six play the outfield. And that list doesn’t include 25-year-old starting right fielder Domingo Santana, who is locked in through the 2021 season and enjoying a breakout 2017.





Milwaukee routed Washington on Tuesday night to maintain a half-game lead over the Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central standings. Swarzak should arrive on Wednesday.

Red Sox Add Veteran Nunez





Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez was pulled in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates and the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast showed him sharing hugs with his teammates in the home dugout at AT&T Park as he gathered his things and headed down into the clubhouse. 10 long minutes later, reports came flooding in that he had been traded to the Red Sox for two minor league pitchers. A true Hug Watch.





It’s probably not the splash Red Sox fans were hoping for, but Nunez had been hitting the ball well lately and he can provide help at multiple positions in Boston. The 30-year-old impending free agent figures to work in a utility role for his new club, with top prospect Rafael Devers continuing to see most of the action at the hot corner.





Look for more trades to come from the Giants, who are known to be shopping Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto.

Tuesday Rumor Roundup





It appears the Yankees aren’t done talking multi-player deals, as they’re rumored to be working toward a trade with the Athletics for both Sonny Gray and Yonder Alonso. Gray allowed four (unearned) runs over six innings Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in what might have been his final start with Oakland. The 27-year-old right-hander holds a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 94/30 K/BB ratio in 97 innings this season along with a team-friendly contract that runs through 2018. Alonso, a 30-year-old first baseman, is batting .264/.362/.531 with 21 home runs in 90 games. He can become a free agent in November. Some of the other teams connected to Gray: the Nationals, Dodgers, Astros, and Braves.

