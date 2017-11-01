Dose: All About Benjamin

Hey there. How about tricks and treats for National Football League fans and fantasy owners. Unlike Major League Baseball or the National Hockey League, the trade deadline in the NFL normally comes and goes without any fanfare whatsoever. However, it was quite different on this Halloween 2017, as teams were swapping players for picks like it was going out of style. And the deals changed the fantasy landscape quite dramatically. While I never refer to myself as an 'expert', I am in several expert leagues and multiple seasonal leagues for money. It takes me several minutes each week to make my waiver claims, but today it took at least an hour to get everything together.

All About the Benjamin

The most surprising deal at the deadline might have been the Carolina Panthers dealing Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills for a third- and seventh-round pick in 2018. The deal was announced right under the deadline, and it was a big shock. The Panthers traded the only player to catch a touchdown for them in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane know Benjamin well from their days with the Panthers, and he will immediately take over as the team's No. 1 receiver. Buffalo desperately needed a No. 1 receiver after dealing Sammy Watkins in the preseason, and Jordan Matthews hasn't been the answer, while Zay Jones is clearly not ready.





Benjamin posted 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Panthers, including six grabs for 77 yards in Week 2 against the Bills. He was really starting to get into a groove with Cam Newton, connecting with his quarterback for at least three receptions in each of the past five games. Now, No. 13 will need to learn the intricacies of the Buffalo offense and adjust to a new quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. As for Matthews, he'll remain in the slot while Jones will work as the 'Z' receiver. Benjamin will take a bit of a hit from a fantasy perspective, at least initially, while he adjusts to his new team.