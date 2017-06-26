Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting

Dave Shovein takes a look at another monstrous day for Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers and much more in Monday's Daily Dose

Cody Bellinger entered the season as a top prospect who was expected to debut with the Dodgers at some point during the 2017 season.

Near the end of spring training and into the minor league campaign, he began taking reps in the outfield with the idea that the added flexibility might afford him a chance with the big league club sooner rather than later.

He didn't make his Dodgers' debut until April 25, going 1-for-3 with a walk against the Giants. In his fifth big league game, Bellinger swatted his first two major league home runs, one of which was part of three consecutive homers in the bottom of the ninth inning that led to a victory over the Phillies.

Still, Bellinger wasn't expected to be long for the big league roster. Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts came out after that two-homer performance and confirmed to the media that Bellinger would be sent back to Triple-A six days later once Joc Pederson returned from the disabled list.

Bellinger responded by delivering multi-hit efforts in each of his next two games, including a three-RBI effort against the Giants. After that, Roberts seemed to change his tune and said that Bellinger had "done everything he can" to stick in the big leagues.

Finally on May 5, Bellinger's outlook got a major boost when it was announced that Adrian Gonzalez was heading to the disabled list. The sweet-swinging 21-year-old would have a chance to serve as the club's everyday first baseman. Bellinger went out that night and delivered another multi-homer game, going 3-for-5 with four RBI in a win over the Padres. The following night, he homered again and plated five. He hasn't slowed down since.

Bellinger's rampage continued on Sunday against the Rockies, going 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in a lopsided victory over the Rockies.

In just two short months, he is already the only rookie in Dodgers' history to have six multi-homer games in a single season. Mike Piazza was the previous holder of that record with five. The Dodgers' club record for multi-homer games in a season is seven (Duke Snider in 1956 and Adrian Beltre in 2004). That record doesn't look safe.

He's also the fastest player in MLB history to have six multi-homer games, accomplishing the feat in his first 57 contests.

Bellinger is now hitting .274/.342/.679 with a National League-leading 24 homers and 55 RBI in his first 57 games. He has also swiped five bases for good measure.

Set aside the Rookie of the Year discussion, because he may have already wrapped that one up. If the Dodgers keep winning at this pace and Bellinger keeps mashing the ball, he'll be in the conversation for National League MVP as well.

Also important to note in this one, Kenley Jansen walked Nolan Arenado in the ninth inning. That's the first walk that the right-hander has issued this season. It's June 25. Let that sink in for a second.

Before the walk, Jansen had struck out 51 batters on the season. He had a 51/0 K/BB ratio. That's absurd. It's also an MLB record for most strikeouts to begin a season without issuing a walk, obviously.

Think about this one for a second. Jansen has struck out 51 batters this season. He has thrown a ball outside of the strike zone to just 38 hitters all year. That's insane.

Jansen also got it done with the stick on Sunday, blasting an RBI double in the eighth inning. It's the first RBI of Jansen's career and he's now hitting .429 (3-for-7) for his career.

Also of note, the Dodgers scored five runs on wild pitches in this ballgame. That's the most runs scored via wild pitch of any game dating back to 1920. Dodgers' starter Brandon McCarthy also had a case of the yips in this one, and the two sides combined to uncork eight total wild pitches, the most of any big league game since 1913.

From a team perspective, the Dodgers rallied back in this one from a 5-0 deficit to wind up winning 12-6. It's their 10th consecutive victory and 16th in their last 17 games. They now sit at a National League-best 51-26 on the season.

Hicks Hampered





The Yankees' offense took a hit on Sunday when Aaron Hicks was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Rangers due to right oblique tightness.

The early indications are that Hicks will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks and is expected to be placed on the disabled list on Monday.

Read More