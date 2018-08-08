Dose: Baldwin Not In Doubt

Prior to last week, we hadn’t had a blurb on Doug Baldwin since the Seahawks’ season ended without a playoff berth last Week 17. In the week since, we’ve had a handful of notes on Seattle’s No. 1 receiver after it was revealed he had a “sore knee” and would be out “several weeks.” Baldwin hasn’t practiced since two Saturdays ago and reported to camp “a little bit off,” according to coach Pete Carroll. It’s mildly concerning for Baldwin, who is heading into his age-30 season.



However, this week Carroll has squashed any doubt about Baldwin, saying over the weekend he has “no worry” about Baldwin’s status for Week 1. And Carroll doubled down on that Tuesday by saying he expects the top wideout to be ready for the season opener. Since the injury was announced, Baldwin’s fantasy ADP has slipped a bit to the bottom of the third round. As long as he remains sidelined, Baldwin will likely continue to fall down boards. He’s an obvious risk due to his age and to-this-point vague knee issue, but Baldwin could very well end up being a steal in drafts when all is said and done. Baldwin has every-week WR1 potential where he’s the focal point of the offense playing on a team that might find itself in unfamiliar territory in 2018 — playing catch-up on the scoreboard.



Seattle’s offense doesn’t have a lot of intriguing fantasy talent outside of Baldwin, shoo-in QB1 Russell Wilson, and the backfield duo of Chris Carson and first-round rookie Rashaad Penny. Figuring out the Carson-Penny thing will be crucial this preseason. Carson has reportedly been the far-and-away top back in camp, and Seahawks beat writers expect Carson to open the year as the starter. Carson can be had in the double-digit rounds of drafts, while Penny is going in the top third. Neither player’s ADP makes much sense right now if we’re to believe the beat writers.



Eagles Walking Wounded



Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz had missed the Eagles’ previous three practices with an undisclosed injury but was able to return to the field on Tuesday. It was clearly a very minor thing, but rookie Dallas Goedert was able to get valuable reps with the No. 1 offense in Ertz’s absence and reportedly showed flashes of baller ability. Some Eagles practice observers have even mentioned it’s hard to tell Ertz and Goedert apart on the practice field. Unfortunately for Goedert, Ertz is locked up long-term.



The Super Bowl champs are also dealing with some nicks and dings at the quarterback spot. Carson Wentz was making an accelerated recovery from last season’s torn ACL, but the Eagles’ coaches put a halt to things last week and scaled back Wentz’s team work, limiting him to individual drills after they saw “a little hesitation” in Wentz when things were live and the pass rush was coming hot. There’s now whispers Wentz may not play at all this preseason, though he remains on track for Week 1. Wentz’s backup, Nick Foles, is also banged up with some muscle spasms and soreness in his shoulders and back. He’s missed three practices in a row and isn’t expected to play in the first preseason game. It’ll be a lot of Nate Sudfelf and Joe Callahan at quarterback for Philly.



Browns Trying to Figure Out the WR Spot



After giving up on Corey Coleman and trading him to the Bills for essentially nothing — a 2020 seventh-rounder — the Browns appeared to settle on the idea of rookie Antonio Callaway playing a major role behind offseason addition Jarvis Landry. But Callaway had off-field concerns at Florida and was again in some hot water Tuesday when it was revealed he was cited for possession of marijuana on Sunday. The Browns must be hoping Josh Gordon is figuring out his life and will report sooner than later as he remains on the reserve/did not report list. There were rumors Cleveland had interest in free agent Dez Bryant, but now word is the Browns don’t believe Bryant is “seriously interested” in playing for them. If Gordon reports, all should be fine at receiver in Cleveland, but there are currently plenty of question marks. It would be boosts to David Njoku and Duke Johnson, though.



Quick Slants



The Raiders want LT Donald Penn to take a pay cut. He has yet to practice this offseason after needing foot surgery. Oakland used a first-round pick on OT Kolton Miller. … Austin Ekeler remains listed as the Chargers’ No. 2 running back, ahead of rookie Justin Jackson. Also in L.A., Tyrell Williams is listed ahead of Mike Williams on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen. … New Dolphins WR Albert Wilson, who has spent a lot of practice time with the second-team offense, expects to see snaps at running back this year. We doubt it’s many, if any. … LeGarrette Blount, brought over from Philadelphia, is expected to fill the goal-line back role for the Lions. It’s hard to justify using an early pick on rookie Kerryon Johnson with Blount stealing touchdowns and Theo Riddick still being a factor on passing downs. … The Patriots released Jordan Matthews with an injury settlement, and former WR Malcolm Mitchell went unclaimed off waivers. … Taylor Gabriel is day to day with a foot issue. … The NFL reinstated Ravens TE Darren Waller from his indefinite suspension after he was banned all of last season. … Corey Coleman reportedly was on the fence about joining Buffalo before eventually reporting to the Bills on Tuesday. … Josh McCown has been the best quarterback in Jets camp, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. It’s still anyone’s job for Gang Green, though Sam Darnold will absolutely make rookie-year starts. … Andrew Luck admitted he was unsure if he would or wanted to play football again while recovering from surgery to his throwing shoulder. … Antonio Brown (quad) is expected back at practice by next week. … Devontae Booker was listed as the Broncos’ top running back on Tuesday’s unofficial depth chart. Rookie Royce Freeman and sophomore De’Angelo Henderson are by no means out of this competition. … Coach Frank Reich admitted Ryan Grant has been the best receiver behind T.Y. Hilton in Colts camp and is currently the No. 2 wideout.

