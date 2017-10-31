Dose: Arizona Finally Wins!

It was the return of Patrick Marleau to San Jose.

Marleau played in San Jose for 19 seasons and left as a UFA to join the Maple Leafs in the off-season.

Well, this was the first game back for Marleau and the Sharks treated him to a nice video tribute before the game.

While the tribute was a nice gesture, the ovation from the crowd was amazing. It lasted for a long time and I think if the Sharks didn’t dim the lights for the start of the national anthems, the ovation would still be ongoing.

Lots of games tonight so let’s get to it.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS 6 VEGAS 3

If you are asked to be a goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, refuse.

The first year squad are now on their fourth goalie and the season has not passed the first month as Oscar Dansk was injured in the second period and did not return. The Knights have already lost Marc-Andre Fleury to a concussion and Malcolm Subban to a lower body injury. And now Dansk. I would be awfully worried if I was Maxime Lagace. Just saying.

The Golden Knights saw their five game winning streak go by the wayside as John Tavares struck for a couple of goals, giving him nine in his last five games. He is certainly having the season needed as he can be a UFA at the end of the season. Nikolay Kulemin, Cal Clutterbuck, Mathew Barzal and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Isles as Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for his fourth straight win. He has a 2.66 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

The Knights scored three times, once each by different means as William Karlsson scored shorthanded while Alex Tuch scored on the power play and Colin Miller scored at even strength.

Lagace stopped only seven-of-11 shots in his NHL debut.

ARIZONA 4 PHILADELPHIA 3 (Overtime)

Finally! After losing their first 11 games (one in extra time), the Arizona Coyotes got an overtime goal from Alex Goligoski to upend the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

The game was not without a lot of tension and excitement as the Flyers scored twice in the last minute of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Scott Wedgewood, who was acquired from the Devils over the weekend, turned aside 28 shots for his first win as a Coyote.

Jordan Martinook, Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini scored for the Coyotes who got a two assist performance from Niklas Hjalmarsson. He left the game near the midway mark of the third after getting hit in the face from an errant Travis Konecny stick.

Sean Couturier continued his amazing start to the season as he scored twice to give him nine goals and 15 points in the early going. Ivan Provorov assisted on all three goals and had seven shots on goal, as Jordan Weal also found the back of the net.

Brian Elliott made 30 saves in the overtime loss.

COLUMBUS 4 BOSTON 3 (Shootout)

It was definitely the tale of two different games as the Columbus Blue Jackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the halfway mark of the second period and then the Bruins fought back to send the game into a shootout.

David Savard, Boone Jenner and Tyler Motte who was called up from the minors earlier in the day, gave Columbus a 3-0 lead but Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and Brad Marchand scored to tie it.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the shootout as Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand beat Tuukka Rask while Sergei Bobrovsky was perfect on two shots.

David Pastrnak had assists on all three goals for Boston.

Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the win while his counterpart, Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Markus Nutivaara had two assists for Columbus.

MONTREAL 8 OTTAWA 3

Let’s hope that you don’t play the plus/minus category if Erik Karlsson is on your team as he was a minus-six in the loss to Montreal.

Charles Hudon scored twice and added an assist while Artturi Lehkonen scored his first two of the season to lead the Habs to their 8-3 win. It was Hudon’s first two goals in the NHL.

Brendan Gallagher, Tomas Plekanec, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty completed the scoring for Montreal.

Pacioretty played 2:25 on the power play and failed to get a point. He has now played 51:34 minutes with the man-advantage and nary a point for the Montreal captain.

Shea Weber assisted on three goals. Al Montoya got a rare start and turned aside 25 shots for the win.

Tom Pyatt, Ryan Dzingel and Christopher DiDomenico replied for the Senators as Craig Anderson was lifted after two periods, giving up six goals on only 15 shots. Mike Condon finished up by giving up two on 14 shots.

Montreal is 4-7-1 and have won two in a row for the first time this season.

TAMPA BAY 8 FLORIDA 5

Andrei Vasilevskiy won his ninth straight game and tied an NHL record by winning his 10th in the month of October as Tampa Bay outlasted Florida 8-5.

Vasilevskiy lost his only game of the season to Florida in the second game of the season and has given up 13 goals to the Panthers in three games while giving up only 14 in eight games to the rest of the league.

After halting his scoring streak at 11 games, Steven Stamkos had a big offensive night with two goals and an assist, giving him six goals and 24 points. Linemate Nikita Kucherov, who is second in NHL scoring, had one of each in the win.

The Panthers have quite a first line with Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov. The trio had three goals and 10 points on Monday with Barkov going off for a goal and three helpers while the others each had a goal and two assists. I have been quite impressed with Dadonov who has six goals and 14 points in 11 games. He left North America after the 2011-12 season as he could not make it here but has come back with a vengeance five-plus years later.

James Reimer got the start in net and gave up five goals on 19 shots before he was replaced halfway through the game by Antti Niemi. Niemi, the worst goalie in the NHL, gave up two goals on 18 shots and improved all his peripheral stats.



ST. LOUIS 4 LOS ANGELES 2

Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz each had a goal and an assist to lead the Blues to a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Schwartz is up to a team-leading 17 points as he potted his eighth goal of the season.

Carl Gunnarsson and Vladimir Sobotka also scored for the Blues while Tanner Pearson and Dustin Brown on the power play replied for the Kings.

Jake Allen stopped 26 shots in the win while Jonathan Quick made 26 saves in the loss.

Derek Forbort was a minus-four while Drew Doughty was a minus-three. It was Doughty’s 700th career NHL game.

The Blues are 6-0-1 in their last seven while Los Angeles is now 9-2-1 this season.

DALLAS 2 VANCOUVER 1 (Shootout)

Alexander Radulov scored 2:32 into overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Radulov helped set up the opening goal of the game as he drew an assist on Tyler Seguin’s goal.

Sam Gagner, with his first as a Canuck, scored in the third period on the power play to tie the game at 1.

Ben Bishop was sensational, stopping 38 shots for the win. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves in the OT loss.

Radulov is up to 10 points this season and it looks like he has fit in quite well on the top unit.

SAN JOSE 3 TORONTO 2

San Jose fans were happy before the game when they honored Patrick Marleau and happy afterward as the Sharks defeated Toronto 2-1.

Tim Heed was the offensive star for the Sharks as he scored once on the power play and set up the first goal of the game when his shot from the point was deflected past Frederik Andersen by Joe Pavelski to tie the game.

Jeol Ward seemed to have ended the game with an empty net goal with 2:13 to go but Nazem Kardi tipped in Andreas Borgman's shot with 1:19 to go to get the Maple Leafs back to within one.

Auston Matthews scored the first goal for Toronto as he knocked in a rebound of a Nikita Zaitsev shot.

Martin Jones picked up the win as he made 16 saves. Frederik Andersen took the loss despite making 36 saves as the Sharks were all over the Maple Leafs.