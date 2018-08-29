Dose: Alshon to Miss Games

Shortly after posting a 3-73-1 receiving line in February’s Super Bowl victory, Alshon Jeffery underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. His sky-gliding 34-yard touchdown over the top of Patriots CB Eric Rowe helped set the tone for one of this decade’s best championship games. But that’s the last time we saw Jeffery doing much of anything on a football field.



Jeffery has been sidelined all spring and summer as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Back in late February, it was reported that the “goal” for the Eagles and Jeffery was for him to be ready by Week 1 of the 2018 season. Fast forward six months later, and Jeffery doesn’t appear to be close. He’s be catching “75 ball” a day from the JUGS machine at practice, but Jeffery has yet to be cleared for contact, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Jeffery will miss “at least” two games to open the season. However, Jeffery is expected to avoid the reserve/PUP list.



That means the Eagles are confident Jeffery will not miss six games, which is what Jeffery would have missed if he opened the year on PUP. If Schefter’s report is true, Jeffery will miss tilts against the Falcons and Bucs, and Nelson Agholor will be the de facto No. 1 wideout for Philly, with Mike Wallace and sophomore Mack Hollins playing larger roles in the receiver group. Also, look for Zach Ertz to be even more involved early on in September as a good bet to lead the team in targets for however long Jeffery is out. Jeffery’s ADP is likely to tumble outside of the top-30 receivers.









Baldwin’s Knee Still Barking



At this time last week, it was reported Doug Baldwin (knee) will “for sure” be ready for the Week 1 opener. That still appears to be the case, but on Tuesday, Baldwin estimated his knee is at “80-85 percent” and won’t be 100 percent healthy at any point in the 2018 season. Viewed as a relative bargain now in fantasy, this statement is cause for some concern. Baldwin turns 30 in less than a month. Instead of being drafted as a borderline WR1/2, Baldwin needs to be knocked down to WR2/3 territory. The good news is Baldwin is obviously the alpha dog in Seattle’s weak on-paper offense.



Packers Expecting Big Things from Williams



Ever since Aaron Jones was hit with a two-game suspension to open the season, the Packers’ backfield has been turned over solely to fellow sophomore Jamaal Williams. Speaking Tuesday, coach Mike McCarthy backed his second-year back, saying he expects Williams to “have a big year.” Williams ran away with the lead-back gig over the second half of last season and was one of the lone Green Bay skill players to carry any fantasy value. In the second half of 2017, Williams finished as fantasy’s RB8 overall. Williams will be running against soft fronts with Aaron Rodgers back in the saddle at quarterback. Williams is one of the lone backs we feel comfortable with in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts. He’s in that same range as Kenyan Drake, Royce Freeman, Rex Burkhead, and Carlos Hyde.

Quick Slants



Cameron Meredith has had a quiet summer for the Saints and is expected to get “quite a bit of work” in the preseason finale, suggesting his Week 1 role is still in question. … Le’Veon Bell remains away from the Steelers and remains without a clear timetable for his return. … Jerick McKinnon (calf) returned to participate in conditioning work on Tuesday. Teammate George Kittle (shoulder) was also in attendance. … Adam Thielen exited Tuesday’s practice with a left leg ailment. … Zane Gonzalez has won the Browns’ kicking job. … The Bengals locked up stud DE Carlos Dunlap and DT Geno Atkins to multi-year extensions. … Sony Michel (knee) has returned to Patriots practice in a limited fashion; he’s a tough player to draft in fantasy right now. … Coach Frank Reich said Marlon Mack (shoulder) has made good progress. … ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson expects the Seahawks to release Brandon Marshall prior to Week 1 but leaves open the possibility of a quick re-signing when Marshall’s deal is no longer guaranteed after Week 1. … Andrew Luck (foot) is expected to return to practice next Monday. … Rookie RB Justin Jackson has missed almost all of training camp with a hamstring issue and isn’t expected to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster. … Texans TE Stephen Anderson may be on the outside looking in at a roster spot. … One beat writer left Paxton Lynch off his initial Broncos 53-man roster projection. … TEs Rico Gathers and Seth DeValve appear to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble for the Cowboys and Browns, respectively. … Breshad Perriman is not expected to be a part of the Ravens’ Week 1 team. … Head coach Doug Pederson is expected to make a Week 1 quarterback decision by Friday. Carson Wentz (knee) has yet to be cleared for contact. … Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reports holdout Khalil Mack is likely to miss regular-season games. Mack and Aaron Donald are the highest-profile holdouts right now.