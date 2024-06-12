Dortmund's Can replaces Pavlovic in Germany squad

Emre Can has 43 caps for Germany [Getty Images]

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been replaced by Emre Can in Germany's Euro 2024 squad after being ruled out with tonsillitis.

Pavlovic, 20, only made his national debut on 3 June during a 0-0 draw with Ukraine but he was named in Julian Nagelsmann's full squad for the tournament.

But he missed Friday's 2-1 win against Greece and has been forced to withdraw from the squad with tonsillitis.

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has replaced him.

"We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to re-nominate Emre Can," said Nagelsmann.

"We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure."

Can, 30, has played 43 times for Germany and was chosen as Pavlovic's replacement ahead of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The hosts kick off the tournament against Scotland on 14 June in Munich (20:00 BST).