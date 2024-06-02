Dortmund's Kehl laments missed goal chances in Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Borussia Dortmund sporting director lamented the team's missed goal chances after an "almost perfect game" in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Spanish side won 2-0 and claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title after scoring two goals after the break, with Dani Carvajal in the 74th and Vinicius Junior in the 83rd.

"It was an almost perfect game in the first half. It would have been perfect if we had capitalized on at least one of our many goal chances," Kehl said.

"We were super close. I think we deserved it. The disappointment is very, very big. We'll certainly need a few days and will have to get over it first," he added.

Schlotterbeck struggling to deal with defeat

Dortmund and Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck admitted that he's struggling to come to terms with the bitter defeat.

"I hope I don't fall into a small hole. I'll try to give it my best shot. I get a lot of encouragement from my family. Then I hope that we're successful at the Euros so I have something to celebrate," he said.

"I think that the Bundesliga drama last year also hurt us a bit at the start of the season," the defender added. Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title last season to Bayern Munich with practically the last kick of the campaign.

They finished this league term in fifth and Schlotterbeck hopes "that we start the preparation better this year and that we then play a better Bundesliga season."

"This Champions League season shows that we can cause problems for any team in the world. This team has incredible potential," Schlotterbeck said.

Terzic proud of team's performance

Coach Edin Terzic, meanwhile, was at least able to take something positive from the game, albeit only partially.

"It's very difficult for me to find the right words because I'm experiencing a huge emotional chaos at the moment. One second I'm very proud of our performance. In the other, I feel disappointed and empty after the game," he said after his first Champions League final.

For Dortmund-born Marco Reus it was a quiet farewell. The club legend is leaving after 12 injury-hit years where he only won the German Cup twice.

"Unfortunately, it was his last game for Dortmund today. We couldn't have wished for something better than lifting the trophy with him. He would have deserved it," Kehl said.

Reus came on as a second-half substitute shortly before the first Madrid goal and didn't want to speak publicly after the match.

Lots of frustration at the after-game party

With slumped shoulders and sad faces, the players arrived at the pre-organized post-game party in central London hours after the final whistle, where there was hardly any atmosphere for celebrations.

Terzic did his best to turn his players' frustration into determination.

"And even if there will always be setbacks at the start of the next season: Never let doubt win. If we all keep our faith in ourselves, then we will come back, then we will fight back," he said.

Hummels' future still unclear

Defender Mats Hummels won't be representing Germany at the Euro 2024 on home soil this summer despite having impressed throughout the season.

During his break, he will need to figure out whether he will stay at Dortmund for another season, with his contract expiring at the end of this month.

"I really have no idea," Hummels told broadcasters ZDF when asked about his future. "It feels weird not knowing this."

Kehl, meanwhile, said that "we will discuss this in the next few days and then we will make a decision."

