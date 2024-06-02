Dortmund's Kehl laments missed goal chances in Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Borussia Dortmund sporting director lamented the team's missed goal chances after an "almost perfect game" in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Spanish side won 2-0 and claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title after scoring two goals after the break, with Dani Carvajal in the 74th and Vinicius Junior in the 83rd.

"It was an almost perfect game in the first half. It would have been perfect if we had capitalized on at least one of our many goal chances," Kehl said.

"We were super close. I think we deserved it. The disappointment is very, very big. We'll certainly need a few days and will have to get over it first," he added.

Dortmund and Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck admitted that he's struggling to deal with the bitter defeat.

"I hope I don't fall into a small hole. I'll try to give it my best shot. I get a lot of encouragement from my family. Then I hope that we're successful at the Euros so I have something to celebrate," he said.

Coach Edin Terzic, meanwhile, was at least able to take something positive from the game, albeit only partially.

"It's very difficult for me to find the right words because I'm experiencing a huge emotional chaos at the moment. One second I'm very proud of our performance. In the other, I feel disappointed and empty after the game," he said after his first Champions League final.

For Dortmund-born Marco Reus it was a quiet farewell. The club legend is leaving after 12 injury-hit years where he only won the German Cup twice.

"Unfortunately, it was his last game for Dortmund today. We couldn't have wished for something better than lifting the trophy with him. He would have deserved it," Kehl said.

Reus came on as a second-half substitute shortly before the first Madrid goal and didn't want to speak publicly after the match.

