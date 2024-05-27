Dortmund's Kehl anticipates meeting Bellingham again at CL final

Borussia Dortmund Sebastian Kehl sports director, arrives at the stadium ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Kehl is looking forward to meeting Jude Bellingham again in Saturday's Champions League final against his new club Real Madrid. Jan Woitas/dpa

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is looking forward to meeting Jude Bellingham again in Saturday's Champions League final against his new club Real Madrid.

England international Bellingham, 20, played for Dortmund 2020-2023 and then left for Real in a €100 million ($108 million) move, becoming an instant hit there and winning the Spanish League.

"It's a fantastic story. He moves from us to Madrid - and a year later we're facing each other in the Champions League final. It's almost corny," Kehl said in an interview with Monday's edition of Kicker sports magazine.

"I wasn't surprised that he immediately took on such a prominent role. Because I know his skills as a player, but also his incredible personality. I realised that it wouldn't be long before he left his mark on Real."

On Saturday at Wembley, Bellingham can help Real win a record extending 15th European title against Dortmund, who lifted the trophy in 1997 and lost the 2013 decider at Wembley against Bayern Munich.

"He will be delighted to see us all again at Wembley. But I also know what makes him tick: He hates losing. But hopefully he'll have to deal with that on the day," Kehl said.

"We know him well - and we also know how to crack him in one way or another."