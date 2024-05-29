Dortmund's Hummels names retirement 'unlikeliest option'

Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels takes part in a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Real Madrid. Marius Becker/dpa

Veteran Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has said he is not really considering retirement amid an uncertain future beyond Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

"An end is presently the unlikeliest option," the 35-year-old told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly.

Hummels' Dortmund contract expires after the season, and Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said they will discuss his future after the Wembley final.

Hummels said: "It could continue elsewhere. There are three options: Dortmund, retirement - or another club."

He played at Dortmund 2008-2016 and returned in 2019 from boyhood club Bayern Munich.

The Champions League final is also the final Dortmund match for forward Marco Reus who has been linked with a move to the United States, a path Hummels said he won't follow.

"What I can rule out is a move to a distant country, the USA or something like that. If I leave Dortmund I'll go to another European country nearby," he said.

The 2014 World Cup winner Hummels also told Sport Bild he learnt about not being selected for Germany's Euro 2024 squad in a "brief ad disappointing" phone call by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Not even two minutes. I had to leave for training. But I don't need a long talk and a big explanation in such moments. It was enough for me," Hummels said.

He added that he could understand Nagelsmann's reasoning "that a group is to grow" since the March friendlies.

"For me as an individual it is bitter because I am among the five best defenders in Germany, I have the confidence to say this. If I had had the phase [of playing very well] before the March nominations I may have been there - and now aprt of the Euro squad," Hummels said.