Dortmund and West Ham Threaten PSG, Tottenham in Race for €15M-Rated Lyon Youngster

Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki is on the radar of a few European clubs for a summer move. However, the list of suitors is now growing with two new clubs showing interest in the OL youngster, whose contract expires in 2025.

The 20-year-old is not just attracting interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and the Parisians, but his potential is also being recognized. Last season, the Parisians brought Bradley Barcola from OL, so the capital club secured another talent from Les Gones.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, PSG made an initial offer to Lyon, proposing €15 million plus an extra €3 million in bonuses. However, OL turned down the offer because they want a significant sell-on clause in any deal.

However, another pair of suitors enter the race as Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reports that Borussia Dortmund and West Ham highly appreciate Cherki’s profile. The Germans were close to recruiting Cherki two years ago, but a move didn’t occur.

🚨🔴🔵🇫🇷🇩🇿 #Ligue1 | ➡️ Luis Enrique et Luis Campos poussent toujours pour Rayan Cherki ✅️ Le PSG n'est pas seul dans le dossier. Dortmund et West Ham apprécient fortement son profil. Les Allemands étaient proches de recruter Cherki il y a deux ans. ❗️Pour le moment, le… https://t.co/ummkfJeIxm pic.twitter.com/QTIHil1hxY — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 24, 2024

Cherki had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.