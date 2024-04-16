Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid - LIVE!

Borussia Dortmund have work to do if they are to beat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in more than a decade. The Bundesliga side trail 2-1 on aggregate after a first-leg defeat in Spain, with goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino putting Atletico in charge, before Sebastien Haller halved the deficit late on.

Dortmund sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, with their place in the Champions League next season under threat. Home advantage will be crucial tonight - they are unbeaten in their four European matches at Signal Iduna Park this season. Haller will not be involved for the hosts, after suffering an ankle injury, while Jadon Sancho has been dealing with illness.

Atletico come into this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Girona on Saturday, taking Diego Simeone’s side to within four points of third in La Liga. While they have been regulars in the knockout stages of the Champions League, it is seven years since they last reached the last-four. Whoever comes out on top tonight will face Barcelona or PSG in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Dortmund team news

Sebastien Haller lasted only ten minutes against Borussia Mönchengladbach before reaggravating a left ankle injury, and could be out for the rest of the season.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is doubtful after exiting Dortmund’s game against Mönchengladbach with a back problem.

Donyell Malen recovered sufficiently from his thigh issue to come off the bench against this week and should start.

Jadon Sancho missed training last week due to a bout of illness, but was able to train over the weekend and is likely to feature in some capacity. Ramy Bensebaini is still out with a knee injury.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Brandt, Malen, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

