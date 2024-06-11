Dortmund, Queens Park Rangers Get Boost as PSG Youngster’s Lille Move in Doubt, Report Says

Kylian Mbappé made his move to Real Madrid official last week when the Spanish club announced the signing. However, there’s one Mbappé who has yet to determine his future, Ethan.

The teenager will reportedly be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract with the capital club expires on June 30. Recent reports suggest that a move to LOSC Lille is in the cards for the young player. Nonetheless, that might not be the case.

Le10Sport reported on Tuesday that the chances of seeing the younger Mbappé join Les Dogues today are very slim. Discussions continue with other clubs. It remains to be seen whether the 17-year-old will choose to continue his young career in France or abroad. One thing is certain: it won’t be at PSG or Real Madrid.

Last month, a report from Le Parisien revealed that, in addition to Lille, foreign clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, and Championship side Queens Park Rangers had also shown interest in him.

It will be interesting to see what career path the young player decides to take, but he’ll now have the opportunity to carve out his own journey.