New Dortmund managing director Ricken stresses commitment to the club

Lars Ricken stands in the stands after a Borussia Dortmund press conference for his official introduction as Managing Director Sport. Ricken will take over some of the responsibilities of Hans-Joachim Watzke, who will step down from management at the end of 2025. Bernd Thissen/dpa

New Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken stressed his commitment to the club during his official presentation on Wednesday.

"I was born in Dortmund and I represent these colours with everything I have. This is my club," the former Germany midfielder said.

Ricken mostly recently served as director of the club's youth training centre and when offered the promotion he "didn't need a night to sleep on it" and make a decision.

He will take over some of the responsibilities of chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, who is to step down.

"It may have come as a surprise to some, but not to me. Hans-Joachim Watzke already told me four or five years ago that he sees me joining the management team in the medium term," he said.

Dortmund president Reinhold Lunow said Ricken made a great impressin when presenting his plans.

As a professional, Ricken never played for another club. His most famous goal for Dortmund was scored in the 3-1 win against Juventus in the 1997 Champions League final.

Watzke, meanwhile, is to remain chairman of the board until his departure at the end of 2025, but he no longer wants to interfere in purely sporting matters.

"I didn't do this to continue pulling the strings here. There will definitely be no phone call to tell Lars to please do thins this or that way," Watzke said.

