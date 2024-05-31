Dortmund leave for Champions League final aiming 'to make history'

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic takes part in a press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Borussia Dortmund left for London on Friday, aiming "to make history" in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley.

Coach Edin Terzic had all currently available players on board for Saturday's match, including veteran forward Marco Reus who is set for his final match before leaving the club after 12 years.

Dortmund won the Champions League in 1997 against Juventus but lost the 2013 final also played at Wembley against Bayern Munich.

They are rated underdogs against star-studded Real whose team includes former Dortmund player Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos, who is playing his last Real match as he will retire after representing Germany at Euro 2024 which starts in a fortnight.

"We want to achieve something big, we are ready for it. We have the chance to make history," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said before departure attended by several hundred fans.