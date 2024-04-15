Dortmund lean on home comforts ahead of Atletico clash

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic (3rd L) talks to his players during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid (JAVIER SORIANO)

Borussia Dortmund host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday looking for inspiration from their Westfalenstadion fortress to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Winners in 1997 and finalists in 2013, Dortmund are somehow still in with a shot at returning to the semi-finals despite a terrible start in Madrid, with Edin Terzic's overawed side trailing by two goals after 30 minutes.

Dortmund composed themselves and were arguably the better side for the remaining 60 minutes but, despite a crucial Sebastien Haller goal, will rue two slapstick defensive mistakes which gave Atletico the upper hand.

As it often is, Dortmund's trump card is their 80,000-strong Westfalenstadion -- Germany's biggest stadium and one of the largest in European football.

The club have not lost there since November 2021, having faced the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in that time.

- Dortmund strong in Europe -

Despite a poor domestic season which sees the Champions League regulars currently out of the top four and fighting to qualify next season, Dortmund have been impressive in Europe.

Tipped for relegation to the Europa League or worse, Dortmund emerged first in a tough group containing PSG, Milan and Newcastle.

Central to their Champions League form has been the Westfalenstadion cauldron, which is particularly intimidating on European nights.

Since losing to a Haller-inspired Ajax in November 2021 -- the striker moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2022 -- Dortmund have gone nine games unbeaten at home.

Dortmund have scored 15 goals in that time while conceding just two, demonstrating their home strength on the European stage.

While often unpredictable, Dortmund have been defensively solid under Terzic this season -- that is, until they gifted two goals to put Atletico in pole position at the Wanda Metropolitano last Wednesday.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was particularly poor against Atletico while Mats Hummels, in fine form in Europe so far this season, also failed to impress.

Both Schlotterbeck and Hummels, alongside 2020 Champions League winner Niklas Suele, are all hoping for a recall to Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil.

Dortmund will be buoyed by Atletico's poor form away from the Metropolitano this season.

Diego Simeone's men have won just five from 15 in the league. Atletico have won just one of four in Europe this season and have not kept a clean sheet away from home.

- Less easy on eye? -

Dortmund thumped Atletico 4-0 the last time the sides met in Germany, back in 2018-19.

Current Atletico midfielder Axel Witsel opened the scoring while Jadon Sancho, who returned to Dortmund this season on loan from Manchester United, got another.

Then coached by Lucien Favre, Dortmund were a far more open, attacking side resembling the best days of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's tenures.

Present-day Dortmund under Terzic are less easy on the eye but have a fighting spirit which is similar to that of Simeone's best Atletico sides.

This was exemplified in Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 win away to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Reduced to 10 men when Karim Adeyemi was sent off with 35 minutes remaining and leading by one goal, Terzic's Dortmund side dug in and hung on for what could be a crucial victory in their top-four bid.

If Dortmund are to get past Atletico and into the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time in their history, they will need to match the steel and grit of that performance -- against a team known for mastering those particular skills under Simeone.

dwi/nf