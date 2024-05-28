Dortmund: Hummels future to be decided after Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels takes part in a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Real Madrid. Marius Becker/dpa

Borussia Dortmund will decide on the future of their veteran defender Mats Hummels after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said.

Hummels, 35, played at Dortmund 2008-2016 and returned in 2019 from boyhood club Bayern Munich.

His contract expires on the weekend and Hummels has not talked about his future amid speculation he could end his career.

Kehl said on Tuesday there has been no decision yet, and that there won't be one until after Saturday's big game at Wembley.

"With Mats I have the clear feeling that it is only about this one match. We will decide everything else afterwards," he said.