Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel returns for big date with Stuttgart

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel greets the fans prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel returns for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against in-form VfB Stuttgart on Saturday where they want to continue a winning run that last saw them beat champions Bayern Munich.

Coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday that Swiss international Kobel will be between the posts after missing previous games with injury and illness.

"Grogor has intensified his training considerably since Sunday and has been in full team training since Tuesday," Terzic said.

The coach added that Ramy Bensebaini remains injured and Donyell Malen may also not be fit to play.

Stuttgart are third in the league and Dortmund four points behind in fourth, with RB Leipzig another three points back.

Dortmund lost the reserve fixture and in the German Cup against Stuttgart but are now on a winning run of five matches in all competitions, highlighted by their 2-0 triumph in Munich last weekend.

"The most exciting weeks of the season await us. We want to draw a lot of confidence from the game against Bayern," Terzic said.

Dortmund face a Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid over the next fortnight and remaining Bundesliga opponents include runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig.

Terzic said that Stuttgart have a lot of confidence but that Dortmund "want to give them the toughest game of the season."