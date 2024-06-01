Dortmund fans protest at Champions League final over Rheinmetall deal

Dortmund fans hold up a banner reading "Rheinmetall. With soccer to a clean image?" in the stands before the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Borussia Dortmund fans used banners before Saturday's Champions League final to protest against the club's controversial sponsorship deal with German armaments maker Rheinmetall.

"Rheinmetall - football's clean-cut image?" read one banner before the match against Real Madrid.

The three-year sponsorship has been criticized across Germany this week.

According to Dortmund's incoming head of sport Lars Ricken, the deal was "not an issue at all" within the club.

There had been "zero distractions" before the Champions League final, Ricken told ZDF.