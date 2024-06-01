Dortmund fans take over London ahead of Champions League final

Two Dortmund fans with a BVB fan scarf stand in front of the hosting venue ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Borussia Dortmund fans in London started to get into the mood for the Champions League final against Real Madrid hours before kick-off at Wembley stadium on Saturday.

The city centre and especially the regions of Kensington around Hyde Park, Westminster and Paddington were firmly in the hands of Dortmund fans.

Dortmund supporters travelled through the city in typical London double-decker buses, wearing the club's colours black and yellow, and chanting fan songs. A fan meeting was also held in Hyde Park, with many fans arriving already at midday.

"I'm sure it (the stadium) will not only be pretty yellow, but also pretty loud," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said ahead of the match.

Both teams have officially received 25,000 tickets each for the final. Nevertheless, it's expected that more Dortmund fans will find their way to the stadium, which can host almost 90,000 spectators. A total of around 60,000 Dortmund fans are expected to be in the city.

Dortmund fans based in London have rented the stadium of fifth division club Willesden, near Wembley, for two big fan parties. Some 600 supporters attended the party on Friday.

