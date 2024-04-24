Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck still hopes to make Euro 2024 squad

Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium. Schlotterbeck has not given up hope to be included in Germany's Euro 2024 squad although he is yet to be called up by coach Julian Nagelsmann. Robert Michael/dpa

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has not given up hope to be included in Germany's Euro 2024 squad although he is yet to be called up by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"I hope he does it at some point, preferably in the summer", Schlotterbeck told Sky TV.

Centre back Schlotterbeck, 24, has won 11 caps and played in two of Germany's three matches at the 2022 World Cup.

He is a regular starter in Dortmund but has not been called up for the six matches Germany has played since Nagelsmann became national team coach last autumn.

Nagelsmann has suggested that he will only make minor tweaks to his last squad, which won March friendles against France and the Netherlands, when he selects his players for the home Euros starting on June 14.

"I try to make an impression through performance. And if I manage to do that in the end and he nominates me, then I'm happy. If it doesn't happen, then that's football, then I have to keep looking ahead. But I'll do my best to make it happen," Schlotterbeck said.