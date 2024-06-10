Dortmund To Make Contract Offer To West Ham Linked Striker

Borussia Dortmund are set to make a contract offer to West Ham United target Serhou Guirassy for a potential summer switch to the Westfalenstadion.

Guirassy is almost certain to leave VfB Stuttgart following a brilliant last season where he scored 30 goals in as many games in all competitions.

He was only behind Harry Kane in the Bundesliga goalscoring charts and is now wanted at several clubs across Europe.

West Ham are considering making a move for him this summer and Didi Hamann has told us he can succeed in the Premier League.

But Dortmund are now set to make a concrete move towards trying to sign the 28-year-old forward.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), BVB will soon make a contract offer to Guirassy to move to the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund are expected to put forward a four-year deal worth €8m per season to entice him to join them.

An €18m release clause in his contract means it would be a straightforward deal for any club once they thrash out personal terms with the striker.

Dortmund are prepared to more than double his current salary at Stuttgart and offer him a hefty signing-on fee.