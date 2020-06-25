Dortmund confirm free signing of full-back Meunier from PSG

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.

The Belgium international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past 12 months, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham having all been mentioned as possible destinations.

However it is Bundesliga giants Dortmund that have won the race for the 28-year-old, with Meunier signing a four-year contract that will run until 2024.

Explaining his reasons for joining the club, Meunier referenced BVB's passionate support, with the defender having witnessed the famous Yellow Wall up close as PSG dumped the German side out of Europe this season.

The Belgian told the club's official website: "Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural. BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with PSG at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

"I am ambitious and, like when I was in Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund."