Dortmund Coach Takes Dig at PSG Ahead of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund will play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final this weekend at Wembley Stadium. Nonetheless, many see the German side as the underdog, but that’s how they like it.

Dortmund advanced past Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals and Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. While speaking to reporters, manager Edin Terzić noted that people should not underestimate his team, considering they advanced past squads that should’ve eliminated them.

“We were not favorites either in the group of death, nor against Atlético and PSG,” Terzić told reporters.

— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) May 31, 2024

Against PSG, Dortmund scored two goals and overcame the capital club’s missed scoring chances to find the back of the net. The Ligue 1 side had a clear path to the final, considering they didn’t have to face Bayern Munich, Manchester City, or Real Madrid in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

It will be interesting to see if Dortmund can again follow the underdog rule and win the Champions League trophy or if this Cinderella run comes to an end in Wembley at the hands of Real Madrid.