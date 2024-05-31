Dortmund cannot afford Sancho - Saturday's gossip

Borussia Dortmund cannot afford to re-sign England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, from Manchester United on a permanent basis. (Sky Sports)

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 19, will sign a new contract with Manchester United worth quadruple his current salary after this summer's European Championship. (Star)

Everton are prepared to sell any of their star players this summer, including England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30, and 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur could sign England forward Ivan Toney, 28, in a deal worth £40m from Brentford this summer. (Football Insider)

Real Sociedad's Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 25, has no interest in joining Arsenal despite the Gunners' strong interest. (Sport - in Spanish)

England forward Mason Greenwood, 22, is edging closer to joining Juventus from Manchester United. (Sun)

Napoli have reached an agreement with Antonio Conte for the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss to become their new manager. (Fabrizio Romano)

Galatasaray are keen to sign Germany and Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 33, to bolster their squad for next season's Champions League. (90min)

Manchester United could be interested in a deal for 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon. (Express)

Nottingham Forest will set a price tag of £40m for English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24, who is interesting Tottenham. (Football Insider)

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, 30, continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but he will have to ask for a transfer if he wants to leave Manchester City. (ESPN)

Sunderland's talks with former Reims boss Will Still over their vacant managerial position have broken down. (Sky Sports)

Only Paris St-Germain could afford 28-year-old Anthony Martial's wages if the forward decides to return to his native France after leaving Manchester United. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Saudi Pro League clubs could be willing to pay 100m euros (£85m) to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, 27, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Brighton's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Pascal Gross but have not ruled out a move for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, from Manchester City. (Sky Sports Germany)